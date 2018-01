Low Grass, Gregory Watson, Grade 7. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Focused Ferns, Bindhi Palmer, Grade 6. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Mystery Mad, Sofia Belanger, Grade 6. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Tall Grass, Maddy Decker, Grade 6. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff G.O.A.T., Shaddy Fleurant, Grade 7. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Untitled, Allison Woo-Sam, Grade 8. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Ombre, Bridget Cameron, Grade 7. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Burning Up, Nathaniel Decker, Grade 7. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Over the course of 10 weeks this fall, 13 students from Beech Hill School (Hopkinton) took an introductory digital photography class taught by Christa Zuber, owner of The Place Studio & Gallery. The class focused on composition, as each week the group focused on a different technique or topic. The students are currently showing their work from the class at Red River Theatres through January. Here’s a sample of what you’ll see at your next movie outing.

