Missed Connections: Look who’s searching for love on Craigslist

We took to Craigslist last week to close the books on 2017 by seeing who had been posting on the Missed Connections pages in our neck of the woods during the month of December. And we found a ton of great entries to share, but unfortunately none of the New Year’s Eve variety.

If you happened to turn one of these Missed Connections into a made connection, we definitely want to know about it.

Email us at news@theconcordinsider.com with all the juicy details.

all in Black Walmart – m4w – Dec. 27

shared few words… you forgot to ring in a couple of items? i’d die to see you again, please respond and i’ll call you or you call me?

Stoors Dr Market Basket – m4w – Dec. 27

Cute cashier girl with the ink on her fingers. Exudes sexy. So effing hot! I’ve only seen you twice and can’t stop thinking about you. Short and sassy hair. Does sloppy joes ring a bell? I just don’t know how to hit on you without offending you. Single? Willing to consider?

Linda Massage – m4w – Dec. 27

I went to book a massage with Linda at the Concord Asian massage and was disappointed to hear you are no longer there. I wanted another appointment with you and last time you asked me for a big tip. Are you around or does anyone know how to get in touch with her?

Mishi (if im spelling right) – m4w – Dec. 24

Met you this morning. Showed you a helpful app. I thought you are beautiful. If you see this i would like to hang out before u back to N.Y.

Grappone Center – m4w – Dec. 22

I was at a meeting at the Grappone Center and you were working there. You caught my eye the moment I saw you. We exchanged a couple smiles but by the time I had the nerve to talk to you – you were gone. I wish I had of at least got your number. I know this is s long shot.

Blindfolded meeting years ago – m4w (Bow) – Dec. 21

We started chatting on AFF and I ended up coming over to your house in the middle of the day. You left the front door open and were laying in your bed with a blindfold on. I came upstairs and into your room and without saying anything started giving you a massage. If you think this might be you I would like to hear from you, I have been thinking about are encounter lately.

Shaws Loudon Rd Sunday Eve – Stunning Blonde Mother with her Daughter – m4w – Dec. 18

You and I crossed paths a few times while shopping this past Sunday evening. You are stunningly sexy and have a gorgeous smile. You were wearing a black coat, jeans and sexy tall black boots. I was the young man in a red jacket.

I have not stopped thinking of you since. I feel ridiculous posting this as I’ve never done this before, but I’m sure you won’t see this post anyways… If by chance you do, and you remember me, feel free to say hello 🙂

Buzz Ball Angel – m4w – Dec. 15

I went to the 2017 Buzz Ball and my seat was beside an Angel. If you are that Angel please let me know if you would like to go to Lunch some time. Or A glass of wine. You where there with someone so I didn’t want to make things uncomfortable by flirting with you.

I’m Divorced you had a ring on? You Had a Blue shirt on.

This is a long shot No risk no chance to connect.

Get back to me be My Angel

Market basket – m4w – Dec. 14

Hey, so you work at the small market basket in concord. Check out girl with short hair. You’re very cute and you seemed to smile at me quite a bit. You almost gave me some food that shouldn’t have been bagged for me.

Tell me what i lost – m4m – Dec. 10

Had a great chat w you today. Tell me what i lost and what your allergic too. Tried to check you out a bit more but didn’t want to be to obvious.

Girl at super cuts – m4w – Dec. 2

To the shorter girlfriend with brown curly hair. You are gourgeous!!! Kept staring at you while you were cutting that lady’s hair. Think I saw you staring at me but maybe I was just wishing.you will probably never see this but have to try.

I was there around 1 or so on Saturday. Once again you are stunning.i was wearing a blue sweatshirt

Mcdonalds Loudon Rd – m4m – Dec. 1

I have seen you several times around 6 am you have long hair usually you sit and watch tv. You are a very handsome man.

I would love to nibble on your big Mac and sample your special sauce. If you see this let me know I can’t wait to take care of you.

Related Posts