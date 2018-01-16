Bulletin Board

First Church jazz sanctuary Sunday

“The Thing with Feathers – The Jazz of Hope” will be the theme this Sunday for Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St. at the corner of North Main and Washington streets).

Vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead, Tim Wildman, and the WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band will explore what hope really looks and sounds like in these spiritually challenging times. The jazz set starts at 1 p.m. with the jazz worship experience at 1:30. There is no admission fee and all are welcome.

Tim Wildman

City wins awards for water work

The City of Concord’s water system is performing above and beyond with recent recognitions in wastewater operations and drinking water quality. Concord is the recipient of two new awards in regards to drinking water quality and wastewater services, in addition to being a leading public water supply in the state for voluntarily exceeding sampling requirements for regulation lead and copper testing.

The Concord Water Treatment Facility received the Water Fluoridation Quality Award for 2016 from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on behalf of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Several other cities and towns in the state also won this award. Fluoridation is the adjustment of the level of fluoride, a naturally occurring element in drinking water, to a consistent amount that is effective to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health. Community water fluoridation has been recognized by the CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20thcentury. Visit cdc.gov/fluoridation for more information about fluoridation.

Wastewater operations have also been providing optimal performance for the community. The city’s Penacook Wastewater Treatment Facility received the 2016 Plant of the Year Award from the New Hampshire Water Pollution Control Association at their 2017 winter meeting. This award evaluates facility regulation compliance, safety, employee education, public outreach, professional participation in the organization and a site visit. Optimal facility performance, as demonstrated by this award, ensures efficient water and biosolid resource recovery to protect the quality of the Merrimack River and overall public health.

Find more information about Concord water and wastewater at concordnh. gov/generalservices.

Angelina Zulkic

Book event at Gibson’s Saturday

On Saturday at 2 p.m., join Gibson’s Bookstore as we present Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro in conversation with Congresswoman Annie Kuster, discussing DeLauro’s book, The Least Among Us: Waging the Battle for the Vulnerable, the outspoken Connecticut congresswoman’s impassioned defense of America’s safety net in the time of hyperpartisan politics.

On Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., discover a selection of new local authors from the New Hampshire writing community!

What’s your preference? This evening we will have murder, fantasy and finding inner serenity to choose from, as Jeffrey L. Diamond, Steven Szmyt and Maresha Ducharme present their books.

Elisabeth Jewell

Get your tickets for NHTI’s Winter Fling

NHTI’s annual Winter Fling fundraiser will be held on Jan. 27. Featuring the wildly popular “Dancing with the Concord Stars” competition, this event has sold out every year since its inception in 2011, raising $300,000 for the President’s Fund for Excellence, which underwrites student scholarships and helps fund the college’s highest priority needs.

Winter Fling offers a full evening of dining and entertainment, starting with “Concord by the Bite” at 5:30 p.m, featuring over a dozen area restaurants offering tapas-style snacks, accompanied by a free wine and beer tasting. New this year, students from the college’s own brewing class will be offering samples of some of their best beers.

At 7 p.m., the main event begins, with 10 couples facing off in the annual dance competition. The Concord Stars practice for months with professional instructors from various Concord area dance schools to get ready for their big night!

This year’s “Dancing Stars” include: Jenna Borbidge (Vibrant Health Chiropractic) and Kevin Boyarsky (NH Print and Mail); Candace Fitzgerald (Concord Monitor) and Josh Craggy (Lucky’s Barbershop); Dawn Champagne (Lincoln Financial Group) and Paul Gaffney (Title Boxing Club); Joanne Randall (Sprout for Business) and Dan Randall (Concord Fire Department); Michelle Olivier (Merrimack County Savings Bank) and Tom Devaney(NHTI); Kate Fleming (Intown Concord) and Aaron Jones (Rattlebox Studios); Kathi Russ (American Cancer Society) and Jody Blumberg (Payson Center); Chris Mamos Ryerson (Annuity East) and Andrew Pinard (Hatbox Theatre); Suzi Pegg (City of Concord) and Keith Nyhan (City of Concord); and Heather Wilding (Connection) and Keith Wilding (NHTI).

Alan’s of Boscawen provides a buffet and cash bars during the competition. A team of student judges presents a variety of awards, including Best Overall and the coveted People’s Choice Award. The evening concludes with an open dance floor with live music by Club Soda Band.

Tickets are still on sale, at $85 per person, or $595 for a table of eight. Contact Lee Ann Lewis at 271-6484, ext. 4239 or llewis@ccsnh.edu for tickets or more info.

Doug Schwarz

Related Posts