If you love the arts, Concord is the place to be

Concord is home to lots of great locations to see some incredible art.

That means at any given time, there will be a wide range of work on display all over the city.

It’s hard keeping track of all the shows, hours you can view them and how long they’ll be around, so we’ve compiled this trusty list for you, so you can concentrate on checking out the art.

McGowan

Intermission Show: New and Old Work

Through: Jan. 27

Location: 2 Phenix Ave.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

League of N.H. Craftsmen

Black and White Encore

Through: March 28

The Grodin Permanent Collection

Ongoing

Location: 49 S. Main St., Suite 100

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NHTI Library

Visual Capstones

Through: Sunday

Location: 31 College Drive

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.

Dos Amigos

Women’s Caucus for Art, N.H. Chapter

Through: Jan. 31

Location: 26 N. Main St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

N.H. Art Association

Gail Allen, Cynthia Irwin

Through: March 30

Location: 2 Pillsbury St.

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday: 7 to 11 a.m.

Forest Society

Staff Kids

Through: Feb.28

Location: 54 Portsmouth St.

Hours: Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Works

Linda Weiser

Through: Jan. 31

Location: 42 N. Main St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Concord Chamber

Duane Hammond

Through: Feb. 28

Location: 49 S. Main St., Suite 104

Hours: Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kimball Jenkins

Greater Concord Photography Club

Through: Feb. 4

Location: 266 N. Main St.

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

