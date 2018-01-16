Big night for the N.H. theater community

For the last 15 years, the New Hampshire theater community has come together to recognize its own. This Saturday night will make it an even 16.

The Capitol Center for the Arts is once again home to the N.H. Theatre Awards – where they honor the best production, best director, best actor – and actress – among others, for youth, community and professional productions that wowed audiences during the last year.

Not only is it a night filled with suspense and joyful celebrations as winners are slowly announced, but you’ll also be entertained by the very same productions that have been nominated.

Sprinkled throughout the night, you’ll get a small taste of the main stage production, including the Community Players of Concord who will perform “In a Place of Miracles” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

And it’s a good thing, because the Players’s November musical is up for 12 awards – tied for most of any single production.

The Players are up for a total of 14 awards, including two more nominations for Other Desert Cities.

Hatbox Theatre’s original production of Barnum is up for 11 awards. And the summer youth program, RB Productions is nominated for four. There are also a pair of pretty big honors being given out – the lifetime achievement and the theatre hero.

The top 10 nominees were announced for community and youth awards (top five for professional) in December. The top three will be revealed on Saturday before the winner is announced.

The star-studded affair begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $38.50 to $50.

More info can be found at ccanh.com/events/new-hampshire-theatre-awards and facebook.com/ NHTheatreAwards.

Now here’s a look at all the local companies up for awards, as well as a couple Concordians who performed with companies outside of the capital, but unfortunately we have not learned all your names yet, so sorry if we missed anyone.

Community Players of Concord

Category: Community

Other Desert Cities

Best Supporting Actress, Drama/Comedy: Anne Orio as Silda Grauman

Best Scenic Design: Jim Webber

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Best Musical

Best Director, Musical: Bryan Halperin

Best Actor, Musical: Jakob Stone as Frollo

Best Actor, Musical: Darik Velez as Quasimodo

Best Supporting Actor, Musical: Adam Beauparlant as Clopin

Best Supporting Actress, Musical: Laura Iwaskiewicz as Esmeralda

Best Musical Direction: Troy Lucia

Best Choreography: Nora McBurnett

Best Costume Design: Gay Bean

Best Scenic Design: Hannah Joy Hopkins

Best Sound Design: Clint Klose

Best Lighting Design: David Nelson

Hatbox Theatre

Category: Community

Barnum

Best Musical

Best Director, Musical: Bryan Halperin

Best Actor, Musical: Marc Murai as P.T. Barnum

Best Actress, Musical: Sheree Owens as Charity Barnum

Best Supporting Actress, Musical: Kate Flower as Jenny Lind/Ensemble

Best Supporting Actress, Musical: Amy Agostino as Joice Heth/Ensemble

Best Musical Direction: Troy Lucia

Best Choreography: Amelia Hamilton-Miller

Best Costume Design: Lynn Head

Best Scenic Design: Hannah Joy Hopkins and Andrew Pinard

Best Lighting Design: Andrew Pinard

RB Productions

Category: Youth

Beauty and the Beast

Best Youth Production

Best Actress: Maya Fabozzi as Belle

Best Supporting Actor: Oliver Spencer as Gaston

Best Support Actress: Lauren Craven as Mrs. Potts

NH Theatre Factory

Category: Community

A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story (performed at the Concord City Auditorium)

Best Musical

Best Director, Musical: Joel Mercier

Best Actor, Musical: John D. Conlon as Ebenezer Scrooge

Best Actress, Musical: Catherine Martinez as Belle / Ida

Best Supporting Actor, Musical: Michael Pantanella as Bob Cratchit

Best Musical Direction: Jed Holland

Best Costume Design: Janet Dare & Lorraine Louie

Best Scenic Design: Wallace J. Pineault

Best Sound Design: Joel Mercier & Clint Klose

Best Lighting Design: Joel Mercier & Wallace J. Pineault

Others

Former Concord High actress Eliza Richards is up for Best Supporting Actress, Musical as Heather Chandler in Heathers: The Musical, Peacock Players.

Last year’s winner for best actor in a community musical as a member of the Players, Matt McGonagle is once again being considered for Best Actor in a Community Drama/Comedy as Greg in Sylvia for the Little Church Theater.

