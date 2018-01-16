Big night for the N.H. theater community

For the last 15 years, the New Hampshire theater community has come together to recognize its own. This Saturday night will make it an even 16.
The Capitol Center for the Arts is once again home to the N.H. Theatre Awards – where they honor the best production, best director, best actor – and actress – among others, for youth, community and professional productions that wowed audiences during the last year.
Not only is it a night filled with suspense and joyful celebrations as winners are slowly announced, but you’ll also be entertained by the very same productions that have been nominated.
Sprinkled throughout the night, you’ll get a small taste of the main stage production, including the Community Players of Concord who will perform “In a Place of Miracles” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
And it’s a good thing, because the Players’s November musical is up for 12 awards – tied for most of any single production.
The Players are up for a total of 14 awards, including two more nominations for Other Desert Cities.
Hatbox Theatre’s original production of Barnum is up for 11 awards. And the summer youth program, RB Productions is nominated for four. There are also a pair of pretty big honors being given out – the lifetime achievement and the theatre hero.
The top 10 nominees were announced for community and youth awards (top five for professional) in December. The top three will be revealed on Saturday before the winner is announced.
The star-studded affair begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $38.50 to $50.
More info can be found at ccanh.com/events/new-hampshire-theatre-awards and facebook.com/ NHTheatreAwards.
Now here’s a look at all the local companies up for awards, as well as a couple Concordians who performed with companies outside of the capital, but unfortunately we have not learned all your names yet, so sorry if we missed anyone.
Community Players of Concord
Category: Community
Other Desert Cities
Best Supporting Actress, Drama/Comedy: Anne Orio as Silda Grauman
Best Scenic Design: Jim Webber
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Best Musical
Best Director, Musical: Bryan Halperin
Best Actor, Musical: Jakob Stone as Frollo
Best Actor, Musical: Darik Velez as Quasimodo
Best Supporting Actor, Musical: Adam Beauparlant as Clopin
Best Supporting Actress, Musical: Laura Iwaskiewicz as Esmeralda
Best Musical Direction: Troy Lucia
Best Choreography: Nora McBurnett
Best Costume Design: Gay Bean
Best Scenic Design: Hannah Joy Hopkins
Best Sound Design: Clint Klose
Best Lighting Design: David Nelson
Hatbox Theatre
Category: Community
Barnum
Best Musical
Best Director, Musical: Bryan Halperin
Best Actor, Musical: Marc Murai as P.T. Barnum
Best Actress, Musical: Sheree Owens as Charity Barnum
Best Supporting Actress, Musical: Kate Flower as Jenny Lind/Ensemble
Best Supporting Actress, Musical: Amy Agostino as Joice Heth/Ensemble
Best Musical Direction: Troy Lucia
Best Choreography: Amelia Hamilton-Miller
Best Costume Design: Lynn Head
Best Scenic Design: Hannah Joy Hopkins and Andrew Pinard
Best Lighting Design: Andrew Pinard
RB Productions
Category: Youth
Beauty and the Beast
Best Youth Production
Best Actress: Maya Fabozzi as Belle
Best Supporting Actor: Oliver Spencer as Gaston
Best Support Actress: Lauren Craven as Mrs. Potts
NH Theatre Factory
Category: Community
A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story (performed at the Concord City Auditorium)
Best Musical
Best Director, Musical: Joel Mercier
Best Actor, Musical: John D. Conlon as Ebenezer Scrooge
Best Actress, Musical: Catherine Martinez as Belle / Ida
Best Supporting Actor, Musical: Michael Pantanella as Bob Cratchit
Best Musical Direction: Jed Holland
Best Costume Design: Janet Dare & Lorraine Louie
Best Scenic Design: Wallace J. Pineault
Best Sound Design: Joel Mercier & Clint Klose
Best Lighting Design: Joel Mercier & Wallace J. Pineault
Others
Former Concord High actress Eliza Richards is up for Best Supporting Actress, Musical as Heather Chandler in Heathers: The Musical, Peacock Players.
Last year’s winner for best actor in a community musical as a member of the Players, Matt McGonagle is once again being considered for Best Actor in a Community Drama/Comedy as Greg in Sylvia for the Little Church Theater.