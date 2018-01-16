Art & Bloom will help brighten up your week

Art & Bloom, an annual art show featuring floral arrangements by Concord Garden Club members and local designers, was held last week at McGowan Fine Art. And in case you didn't make it to the three-day only exhibit, here is what you missed. Tim Goodwin Art & Bloom, an annual art show featuring floral arrangements by Concord Garden Club members and local designers, was held last week at McGowan Fine Art. And in case you didn't make it to the three-day only exhibit, here is what you missed. Tim Goodwin Art & Bloom, an annual art show featuring floral arrangements by Concord Garden Club members and local designers, was held last week at McGowan Fine Art. And in case you didn't make it to the three-day only exhibit, here is what you missed. Tim Goodwin

Right about now, we could all use a splash of spring. And do we have just the thing: The Concord Garden Club’s 16th annual Art & Bloom.

It’s an art show like no other, as members of the garden club and local designers use a piece of creative work as inspiration for a floral arrangement. The interpretation can be literal or completely abstract. That’s the beauty of the show – you never really know what the designer is going to come up with.

Over the years, Art & Bloom has been at many Concord locations, like the Kimball Jenkins Estate and McGowan Fine Art (its most recent home). But the uncertainty around McGowan this summer had the garden club looking around for a new venue – one they found at the League of N.H. Craftsmen on South Main Street.

“The space is big and beautiful and all on one floor,” said garden club member Lea Kelsey.

Since the show is based on the use of fresh flowers, it’s not the type that sticks around for a long time. In fact, you really only have about 14 hours of gallery time to see the two dozen pairings in the League’s headquarters.

“That’s the most we’ve ever had,” Kelsey said. “Because we can fit more arrangements with the space.”

Designers had the option of choosing a piece from the Grodin Permanent Collection or the recently opened show, Black and White Encore.

And you better believe an exhibit that focuses on black, white and shades in between (with a pop of color if desired) has to create some design challenges – because whenever we think of flowers, the first thing that comes to mind is bright, beautiful colors. We’re not saying it’s impossible, just increasingly more difficult. That’s probably why they got in there just after the new year to choose their pieces.

“It’s probably a little more difficult for the designers. It will force you to be more creative,” Kelsey said. “It will be interesting to see what people come up with.”

The variety of works, like fiber wall hangings, scenic photography, wearable art including hats, shawls, scarves, and jewelry, as well as sculptures and mixed media to choose from will no doubt invoke some creative arrangements. That’s why you should plan on going to see the show.

It begins on Thursday with an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., where many of the designers will be on hand and would probably love to talk about their arrangements. The show will be up all day Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – and that’s it. We told you it was short-lived.

For more, visit nhcrafts.org or facebook.com/concordgardenclubnh.

