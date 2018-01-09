On Display: Women’s Caucus for Art exhibit at Dos Amigos

Round and Round at Rockledge, Florence Parlangeli. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Canterbury Path, Heather Lord. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Koi Pond, Barbara Zimmer. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Sand Crane Just Passing By, Florence Parlangeli. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
The Moody Octopus, Sharon Zimmermann. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Dancing, Wendy Ayotte. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Sudden Glory, Brenda Wilbert. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Remembered Light, Aline Lotter. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Little Green Pepper, Carole Groenke. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Change, Adele Sanborn. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Tulips, Jodi Scaltreto. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Mental Distractions #1, Donna Catanzaro. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
The Women’s Caucus for Art, N.H. Chapter, has put together quite the exhibition – featuring eight artists – for any and all to enjoy at Dos Amigos through the end of the month.

