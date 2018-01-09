If you love art, Concord is a good place to be

Concord is home to lots of great locations to see some incredible art.
That means at any given time, there will be a wide range of work on display all over the city.
It’s hard keeping track of all the shows, hours you can view them and how long they’ll be around, so we’ve compiled this trusty list for you, so you can concentrate on checking out the art.
McGowan
Intermission Show: New and Old Work
Through: Jan. 27
Location: 2 Phenix Ave.
Hours: Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
League of N.H. Craftsmen
Black and White Encore
Opens: Friday
Opening reception: Friday
The Grodin Permanent Collection
Ongoing
Location: 49 S. Main St., Suite 100
Hours: Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NHTI Library
Visual Arts Capstone
Through: Monday
Location: 31 College Drive
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.
Dos Amigos
Women’s Caucus for Art, N.H. Chapter
Through: Jan. 31
Location: 26 N. Main St.
Hours: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
N.H. Art Association
Gail Allen, Cynthia Irwin
Opens: Today (Jan. 9)
Location: 2 Pillsbury St.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday: 7 to 11 a.m.
Forest Society
Staff Kids
Through: Feb.28
Location: 54 Portsmouth St.
Hours: Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Works
Linda Weiser
Through: Jan. 31
Location: 42 N. Main St.
Hours: Monday through Saturday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Concord Chamber
Duane Hammond
Through: Feb. 28
Location: 49 S. Main St., Suite 104
Hours: Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kimball Jenkins
Greater Concord Photography Club
Through: Feb. 4
Location: 266 N. Main St.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.