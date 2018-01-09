Bulletin Board

Historical society hosting workshop

The New Hampshire Historical Society is hosting a genealogy workshop, Using DNA in Family History Research, on Jan. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Advances in DNA research have had huge implications for the field of genealogy. Yet, with the growing number of companies and options, it can be difficult to know what test is best for you. In this workshop, Tom Dwyer of the New England Historic Genealogical Society will discuss the types of genetic tests available to family historians, the genealogical problems the tests can – and cannot – assist you with, and ultimately how to choose the right one(s) to further your family history research.

The cost for this workshop is $35 for members of the New Hampshire Historical Society or the New England Historic Genealogical Society, and $50 for nonmembers.

For more, visit nhhistory.org/Visit/Programs-Events-Calendar or call 856-0621.

Jenn Walton

Hospice volunteers sought by VNA

Concord Regional VNA is seeking volunteers and veteran volunteers to offer support to hospice patients. The next eight-week training session starts on Feb. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St.

Hospice volunteers assist with: providing companionship to hospice patients; offering caregiver respite; reading to hospice patients; holding a hand and lending a listening ear; running errands for hospice patients; cooking meals at the Hospice House; providing pet therapy, music therapy and therapeutic arts; giving Reiki, massage or therapeutic touch; assisting staff with office work; facilitating grief support groups; and connecting as a veteran volunteer with patients who are also veterans.

Call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2826 or email lisa.challender@crvna.org by Jan. 19 to learn more.

Andy Morse

Quilter Guild to meet this Friday

The Capital Quilters Guild January meeting this Friday is All About the Quilting: Different Ways to finish your quilt.

Members of the guild will present and talk about some of the quilting options. Examples of each process will be on display.

The Quilters Guild meets at the United Baptist Church, 39 Fayette St. Attending is free for members, $5 for nonmembers.

Ellen Reed

Birds and Beans concert at Audubon

Birds and Beans Coffeehouse returns to the N.H. Audubon McLane Center on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. with the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio.

Putting a fresh spin on traditional Celtic music, the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio serves up a dynamic show full of foot-stompin’ fiddle tunes and classic Irish songs.

Award-winning fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is joined by fellow New Hampshire natives Matt Jensen on guitar and Chris Noyes on upright bass. Their shows blend the music of Ireland and Scotland with some of their own original material, drawing on multiple genres to produce a unique sound. For more information, visit jordantwmusic.com.

For tickets, visit nhaudubon.org/events-and-news/birds-and- beans-coffeehouse or call 224- 9909 for more information.

Ruth Smith

Put your tree out with the trash

Through Jan. 19, Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can place their Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their trash collection day.

All lights, ornaments, tinsel and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Trees and trash must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. to not miss collection. It is important to note that there will be separate trucks collecting trees and trash, so items may be collected at different times.

Trees can also be taken to the Concord Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the month of January. Transfer station hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Angelina Zulkic

Get paid while you learn with SCSEP

Are you 55 or older, and a year round New Hampshire resident living on a low or limited income? Are you worried about your prospects for employment? Would you like to get paid while you learn?

If you answered yes to these questions, you are an ideal candidate for the Senior Community Service Employment Program. The N.H. State SCSEP is recruiting in Belknap, Merrimack and Rockingham counties.

SCSEP assists eligible individuals in developing their employment skills to help them find the job they want. Program participants are assigned to a training site at a nonprofit or government agency for an average of 20 hours per week earning $7.25 per hour while actively engaged in job search. We have a wide range of training opportunities available.

Representatives from the N.H. State SCSEP program will be holding a program information session on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at the N.H. Works office at 45 S. Fruit St.

To reserve your seat, contact Candace Whittemore, SCSEP Program Manager, at 1-800-856-5525 or 225-3295, ext. 1206.

Candace Whittemore

Stamp collectors to meet Jan. 16

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on Jan. 16, starting at 1 p.m.

We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. Learn of the latest cutting edge information on stamp collecting.

For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

Historical Society tours this Saturday

Enjoy a guided gallery tour of the New Hampshire Historical Society’s Park Street building and exhibitions on Saturday. Included in the price of admission, the 45-minute tour is appropriate for visitors of all ages. Times of 2 and 3 p.m. are available

Guided tours are held on the second Saturday and third Friday of each month.

Admission to the society is $7, free for society members and children 18 and under.

Jenn Walton

Register for ConcordTV classes

Start Your New Year with ConcordTV classes and workshops.

Intro to Editing will be held on Thursday. Advanced Camera is scheduled for Jan. 18, followed by Advanced Editing on Jan. 25. All classes will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $50 for each class.

For more, contact Josh at 226-8872 or visit yourconcordtv.org/training-and-classes.

On Jan. 26, Concord TV is hosting a one-day workshop, Telling Your Story through Video Marketing.

Everyone has a story to tell about themselves, their business, their brand. But how do you stand out in the multitude of social media platforms and endless video content begging for the attention of their audience?

The workshop is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $75 and lunch is provided

To register, contact Jim or Doris at 226-8872 or email doris@yourconcordtv.org

ConcordTV

Author event at Gibson’s Saturday

Join Gibson’s Bookstore on Saturday at 2 p.m. as we welcome New Hampshire native Benjamin Ludwig for the paperback launch of his bestselling novel, Ginny Moon.

Full of great big heart and unexpected humor, Ludwig’s debut introduces the lovable, wholly original Ginny Moon who discovers a new meaning of family on her unconventional journey home.

Elisabeth Jewell

