Stage readings, ballet broadcast and music

If the end of the holidays has got you down a bit, might we suggest getting back out there and making the most of the winter months.

Don’t worry, we’re not talking about outdoor activities, but rather enjoying all that the entertainment scene in Concord has to offer. We found a bunch of music, theater and movies listings that will help you forget about just how cold it is outside.

Music

Wednesday

Open jam night at Area 23 begins at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Concord Community Music School folk coordinator David Surette presents “The Unbroken Circle: the Carter Family and the roots of Americana” as part of January’s Bach’s Lunch programs.

The Carter Family and their classic music were present at many of the signal events of acoustic roots music in the 20th century. From the dawn of the recording industry and the rise of radio, to the birth of commercial country music, the folk revival of the 1960s, and the acoustic revival of the new millennium, this humble trio from Virginia played a fascinating part. Come and learn more, as David’s lecture – with musical examples – tells this many-faceted story.

Bach’s Lunch programs are free and open to the public, and take place from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

For more information, call 228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org.

Friday

Hank Osborne and Charles Mitchell host First Friday, featuring Osborne’s musical mentor, fellow Froggy Bottom guitar player and more-than-brother Chris Kleeman at 8:30 p.m.

Alan Roux Band will take the stage at Makris Lobster House at 8 p.m.

Saturday

The Lazy Boy Rockers return to Area 23 for a night of music and fun at 8:30 p.m.

Crawl Space will take over Penuche’s beginning around 9 p.m. with a $3 cover.

Theater

Working Title Productions presents their second Granite State Playwrights Workshop, staged readings of two original plays by New Hampshire and New England playwrights at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The first, The Trophy Wife, by James Ferguson of Plainville, Mass., follows Amanda and her daughter Talia as they try to determine what should be done with Amanda’s deceased husband’s store, a trophy shop called “The Trophy Wife.”

The second play, Awful People Pray, by Leila Teitelman of Keene, follows the lives of three camp counselors. Jade, a new counselor, is a transgender woman and is weary of the negative reactions this could garner from parents and campers alike.

The performance of the readings is one not to be missed as it will give the audience the opportunity to be a part of the playwrights’ creative process and have a unique glimpse into the life of a new play by serving as a first audience. Audience members will have the chance to provide feedback on the plays and speak further with the playwrights after the performance.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for students, seniors and members, and $12 for senior members, and are available by calling the Hatbox Theatre box office at 715- 2315 or online at hatboxnh.com.

On Sunday, an HD rebroadcast of The Taming of the Shrew from the Bolshoi Ballet will be shown at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Baptista struggles to marry off his tempestuous daughter Katharina, a shrew who denies that any man could possibly be her match. However when she meets Petruchio, who is as ill-tempered as she, the two forces of nature “ignite an unexpected and explosive encounter.”

Acclaimed choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot brings out the wit, fast­paced athleticism and vibrancy from the Bolshoi Ballet dancers in Shakespeare’s rowdy comedy. Principals Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov clash, challenge and eventually give themselves to one another in a wonderfully entertaining production that can only be seen at the Bolshoi.

The original performance was captured live on Jan. 24, 2016.

The program will be preceded by a 20 minute “pre-­show,” which includes views of Moscow, the Bolshoi Theatre, interviews with dancers and the season trailer.

Tickets are $12 to $15, plus any applicable fees for phone/internet sales.

Movies at Red River

The Darkest Hour (PG-13/2017/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25, 8

The Shape of Water (R/2017/123 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Lady Bird (R/2017/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:35

Voices in the Dark (NR/2017/120 min.)

Wednesday: 6

*All movie times are p.m.

Related Posts