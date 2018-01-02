Missed Connections: Best Missed Connections from 2nd half of ’17

As many of you have told us, the monthly Missed Connections are a highlight of your Insider reading.

So we figured why not go through all the postings we found over the course of 2017 and share them once again.

What we found is that there were so many good ones, we had to split them up between two papers. Last week we printed the first half of the year and here you’ll find the best from July through November.

Since December wasn’t over when we went to press, we didn’t want to short change December, so we’ll print all of those next week.

And if you happened to make a missed connection from a Craigslist post last year, the year before or really any time, we want to know about it.

Email us at news@theconcordinsider.com with all the juicy details.

Ocean State Job Lots – m4w – July 29

I seen you an Ocean State Job Lots we’re both looking at all the pool toys you were on the phone describing a bunch of them to somebody. I thought you had a very sexy look and demeanor about you, yet you look like you could have a really dirty side. And I hope I’m right cuz if you are not married and you are single and you think you the one I’m talking about tell me what toy I held up and showed you when you got off the phone. If you answer this correct I know I got the right person but by answering you’re telling me you want to meet. So unless you don’t want to meet for any no-strings-attached fun don’t bother answering because I’m going through a tough tough loss and I’m just looking to have some fun and do blow off some steam. I’m sorry if that sounds rude and demeaning but I would never lead anybody on and I would rather get the truth out there. Cuz I’m a very honest person and I would rather tell you how it is right up front. So if you happen to be reading this and your going to message me back I’m really looking forward to meeting you, you look like you could be a lot of fun.

Amazing legs! Hannaford Concord around 9pm – m4w – Aug. 18

Worth a shot. Noticed you checking me out at the checkout. You had the most amazing legs in those shorts!

Tandy’s hippie chick – m4w – Sept. 19

You are a dreadlocked Pictish pagan with a fear of spiders. I was quite jealous of the bearded hipster who had the pleasure of tasting your little mouth. I’m the blond Saxon who was sitting next to you dreaming about pillaging your village and claiming you as my own. I hope to see you again.

You walk your daughter to school every morning – m4w – Sept. 22

I see you every morning walking your daughter to school. You walk down south street heading towards Tuckers. We made eye contact this morning as I drove by and you smiled. Tell me what color car I drive to make sure it’s you. I hope you see this. You’re very beautiful and I’d love to chat and see where this goes.

texting? – m4w – Oct. 6

hi are there any females out there who would like to text each other til we fall asleep? i feel chatty and can’t sleep anyone else in the same mood?

Sophisticated older woman Blue Seal Bow – m4w – Oct. 11

Saw you the other day in the Blue Seal store; you were a beautiful blonde in a knee length leather skirt and boots, I can’t seem to get you out of my mind, and I’ve had awfully dirty thoughts about you ever since I hope someone is taking care of your carnal needs, if not and by the remote chance you see this drop me a line; I promise you won’t regret it beautiful.

Marshalls Cookware Aisle – m4w – Oct. 26

It was my birthday yesterday and I had taken the day off and decided to do some shopping at Marshalls. I was in the cookware section and I saw you; a beautiful petite woman. Maybe 45ish? You had a dark blue/ white polka dot top on, and shoes that matched perfectly. Your beauty was radiant. As we were standing next to each other perusing the food items, I said something and then we talked about how there was so much sugar (or salt) in everything. You were so well spoken, it was quite apparent that you were a highly intelligent woman. I couldn’t tell if you were interested in me or just a kind, polite person. I am kicking myself for not inviting you out for coffee or tea. I have imagined having dinner with you, some wine, good conversation, maybe more. You were so lovely. If you see this, a brief interaction with you rendered me cosmically enchanted. I daydream of holding you, kissing you, spooning, smelling your hair, and just talking and doing things together. I’d love to cook for you!

This is a long shot, but I feel better for reaching out somehow. It’s a lonely world, thank you for the sunshine beautiful woman.

Sigh.

Nick (m4m) – Nov. 10

Hey you are one of my favorite customers at subway would love to hangout sometime I know I enjoy when you come if you think this is you what car do you drive or what sandwich do you eat and if you know who I am tell me my name

Dollar General girl (w4m) – Nov. 25

Okay so I posted this before….. My name’s Ashley. I’m looking for a guy that just moved to penacook. He recently broke up with his girlfriend and I think he’s cute and wanna get to know him. He litterly was just in here tonight 11/25/17 and I completely like shyed away. Please if you believe or think you are him. Message me

Related Posts