Color Scheme Self Portraits, 2D designs. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Shapes that Tessellate, Andrew Heath. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Nausicaa, Marc Johnson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Nausicaa animation progressions, Marc Johnson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Figure Studies, Marc Johnson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Figure Studies, Marc Johnson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Jealous of Happiness, Kelpie, Ariana Chamberlin. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff She is Okay, Wendigo, Ariana Chamberlin. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Every December, at the conclusion of the first semester, the NHTI library features the work of seniors who have participated in the visual capstone project. Through Jan. 15, you can view the work of the two students who completed the work this year – Ariana Chamberlin and Marc Johnson. But since there’s a lot of space on the library walls, the work of other students in the visual arts program have been added.

