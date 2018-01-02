Go Try It: Do some reading with the library’s Bookopoly

The official game board for the Concord Public Library's Bookopoly. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

If you haven’t noticed, it’s been pretty cold outside lately.

So we can’t think of a better way to pass the time until spring than to curl up with a good book and a blanket. You can even mix in a cup of hot cocoa in there, if you’d like.

And apparently the Concord Public Library feels the same way – although they always want you to read no matter the weather.

Beginning Wednesday, you can pick up or download your official Bookopoly playing sheet as part of the library’s winter reading program.

Open to Concord and Penacook teens (12 years old and up) and adults, Bookopoly is an eight-week reading adventure that will take you out of your comfort zone and force you to try new books you may have never considered.

There are eight colored categories on the board: book, author, title, cover, genre, setting, suggested and other. Once you complete all three squares within each color, you will be awarded a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize at the Bookopoly Wrap Party.

You can complete as many colors as you’d like, but just remember, the more you complete, the more raffle tickets you win – which leads to more opportunities to win one of the 10 gift cards at the wrap party.

While we can’t break down all 24 squares, here’s a sampling. In cover, you must choose a book because of its cover, with an animal on it and one with a green cover. Under title, you must choose a book whose title begins with “B,” one with a day, month, holiday or season in the title and one with exactly four words.

There are reader choice selections in setting, suggested and author.

You must read something by a New Hampshire author, a book that has 400 pages or more, one suggested by a friend and one set in your home state.

There’s also the Chance Card Challenge, centered around library resources for an additional prize.

It will be a lot of reading, but what else do you have to do when its below freezing outside?

The library has even set up fun ways to go about choosing your next read.

Books must be completed prior to the wrap party on March 2, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., where prizes will be awarded.

Starting Wednesday, visit concordpubliclibrary.net/ registration for all the rules.

