Concord is home to great gallery exhibits

A basket made by Ruth Boland will be in the Black and White Encore exhibit at the League of N.H. Craftsmen beginning Jan. 12. Courtesy

Concord is home to lots of great locations to see some incredible art.

That means at any given time, there will be a wide range of work on display all over the city.

It’s hard keeping track of all the shows, hours you can view them and how long they’ll be around. So we’ve compiled this trusty list for you, so you can concentrate on checking out the art.

Intermission Show: New and Old Work

Through Jan. 27

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Grodin Permanent Collection

Ongoing

Black and White Encore

Opens Jan. 12

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visual Arts Capstone

Through Jan. 15

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Heather Lord

Through January

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gail Allen and Cynthia Irwin

Opens Jan. 9

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 7 to 11 a.m.

Forest Society

Staff Kids

Through February

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kimball Jenkins

Greater Concord Photography Club

Opens Friday

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Related Posts