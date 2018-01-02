Concord is home to great gallery exhibits

Concord is home to lots of great locations to see some incredible art.
That means at any given time, there will be a wide range of work on display all over the city.
It’s hard keeping track of all the shows, hours you can view them and how long they’ll be around. So we’ve compiled this trusty list for you, so you can concentrate on checking out the art.McGowan
Intermission Show: New and Old Work
Through Jan. 27
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.League of N.H. Craftsmen
The Grodin Permanent Collection
Ongoing
Black and White Encore
Opens Jan. 12
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.NHTI Library
Visual Arts Capstone
Through Jan. 15
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.Dos Amigos
Heather Lord
Through January
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.2 Pillsbury St.
Gail Allen and Cynthia Irwin
Opens Jan. 9
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 7 to 11 a.m.
Forest Society
Staff Kids
Through February
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kimball Jenkins
Greater Concord Photography Club
Opens Friday
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.