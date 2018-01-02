Bulletin Board

Second Start wants adult tutors

Second Start is offering three training workshops for adult literacy volunteer tutors beginning Jan. 9.

These three training workshops will prepare you to become a volunteer tutor with another adult who needs help learning English, reading or improving academic skills. After the training, you will be matched with a student and receive materials and on-going support.

The workshops will be held Jan. 9, 16 and 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Second Start, 17 Knight St.

For more information, email sbubp@second-start.org or call 228-1341 ext. 4210.

Susan Bubp

Program for self-management

Concord Regional VNA is offering Better Choices, Better Health in Concord, a six-week, self-management program to help adults living with ongoing health conditions feel better, regain control of their health and start doing the things they want to do. The program is on Thursdays beginning Jan. 18 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 N. State St.

Ongoing health conditions include but are not limited to back pain, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, depression, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, obesity, and fibromyalgia.

There is no fee to attend this program, but space is limited. Registration is required. To register, call Concord Regional VNA at 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Get a Reiki master certificate at NHTI

New this spring, NHTI will be offering a four-class program in the ancient healing art of Reiki, leading to a Reiki Master Certificate.

Reiki is a sacred healing force that nourishes, harmonizes, balances and empowers every aspect of life – physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. It’s used to support the healing process of almost any illness, induce relaxation, reduce stress and increase general wellness.

NHTI’s Reiki classes will be taught by Brenda Paquette, a Usui Reiki master/ teacher, Lightarian Reiki master, angel healing practitioner, spiritual life coach and spirit releasement facilitator.

The four-class schedule begins Jan. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Introduction to Spiritual Energies. Cost is $49.

Classes will also be held Feb. 10 (Reiki I), March 10 (Reiki II) and April 14 (Reiki III). Each class has a cost associated with it.

For more information, visit nhti.edu/holistic-health. To register for classes, contact the NHTI Business and Industry Training Center at 230-4022 or nhtibtc@ccsnh.edu.

Doug Schwarz

Child bereavement program Jan. 13

H20 helping heal with others, a bereavement program for children (ages 6-18) and their families, will be held Jan. 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St. H20 is held on the second Saturday of each month at the same time.

Grief is difficult. Connecting with others who have had a similar experience, in a safe and caring environment, often helps. H20 provides bereaved children and their families with coping skills and peer support, enabling them to experience and process their grief freely. Lunch is provided after each session. Accompanying adults may be asked to stay on site and are invited to participate in a concurrent, supportive program.

Registration is required. To register, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

LNC info night at NHTI Jan. 10

In 2011, NHTI became the first school in New Hampshire to offer an on-site certificate program in the field of Legal Nurse Consulting.

LNCs are professional nurses with both clinical expertise and training in the law. They provide an invaluable service to both the medical and legal professions by evaluating, analyzing and offering informed opinions on the delivery of healthcare and resulting outcomes.

NHTI offers an ABA-approved certificate program for experienced RNs who are interested in becoming Legal Nurse Consultants. Classes are held evenings and weekends, and the program can be completed in one calendar year. The next certificate program begins in March 2018.

The LNC program also offers continuing education opportunities for nurses. RNs and LPNs can earn 15 to 30 contact hours in a single weekend class. All classes also earn academic credit, and count toward the LNC certificate if the student should decide to pursue that credential.

On Jan. 10, NHTI will offer an information night for those who would like to learn more about the LNC program, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Farnum Hall Room 107. To register contact department head Stacey Peters at 271-6484 ext. 4274 or speters@ccsnh.edu.

Doug Schwarz

Life after loss discussion group

Concord Regional VNA is offering Life After Loss, an eight-week adult grief discussion group on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon beginning Jan. 31 at Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St. in Bow.

Trained grief facilitators provide an opportunity for grief support and education to participants who have suffered a recent loss. Participants are encouraged to share their thoughts, feelings and challenges associated with grieving. Facilitators and participants share tools they have learned that have been helpful in their grief journey.

The group size is limited to 12 participants and sessions are free. Registration is required. To register, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620 ext. 2828 or visit crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Grange provides Christmas cheer

The New Hampshire State Grange Family Activities and the Community Service Committees made Christmas brighter for the young and old recently.

As part of the Santa Claus doesn’t Forget Teenagers at Christmas, $400 worth of gift cards were given to the teenagers at Friends of Forgotten Children. This is the fourth year in which the Grange’s Community Service Department has encouraged Grange members to donate to the cause.

The Family Activities Department filled 150 Christmas Goodie Bags for residents at the Glencliff Home for the Elderly in Warren.

Christmas cards with tickets for a movie and popcorn to Cinemagic in Hooksett were sent for the Liberty House veterans in Manchester. The Community Service Committee donated toys and clothing for four young children with Operation Santa Claus with gift cards.

Dick Patten

Applications for senior leadership

The New Hampshire Senior Leadership program is now taking applications for the 2018 class. A collaboration among AARP, Center on Aging and Community Living at UNH and Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging, the program is designed for older adults, caregivers, family members and friends who want to advocate for older adults in New Hampshire. Application deadline is Feb. 23.

Members of the 2018 class should represent diverse backgrounds, ages and geographic regions of the state. Twenty-five participants will be selected on their motivation to become well informed and active in policymaking and systems change for aging New Hampshire citizens.

Participants will meet five times over an eight-month period, April through November, and receive intensive training on a variety of educational and community topics. Educational methods include discussion, web-based learning, small- and large-group sessions and independent research. All expenses – including hotel, meals and materials – are covered for participants. The only cost to participate is a $45 contribution at the time of acceptance.

Details and an online application packet can be found at aarp.org/nh.

Jamie Bulen

