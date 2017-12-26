There are all kinds of fun New Year’s Eve events in Concord

You can really cut a rug this New Year's Eve at Let's Dance Studio -- just like this fine couple here -- during The Midnight Carnival: A Formal Masquerade. Courtesy of Let's Dance Studio Chef Alan Natkiel will whip up chicken rice bowls with Vietnamese pickles exactly like this one for New Year's Eve at a pop-up restaurant taking over The Little Creperie for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Courtesy of Alan Natkiel

Christmas just ended, which means there’s one more big holiday left before we turn the calendar – New Year’s Eve.

This is one of the few nights of the whole year where you’re fully expected to have big plans – anyone who doesn’t must be a real lame-o. And nobody wants to be Mr. (or Mrs.) Lame-o.

That’s why you should all use this two-page spread as your official guide to New Year’s Eve in Concord. We found lots of cool and exciting things going on all over the city, with quite a variety of options.

As usual, we only had so much time (especially in this, a short week for us) and could only find so many events, but we’re sure there are probably other things going on out there, too. However, the ones we found should be plenty entertaining, so without further ado, let’s get into it.

Revival Kitchen

One of the newer restaurants downtown, Revival Kitchen & Bar will celebrate its first year – and the new year –with a multicourse small-plate dinner complete with creative hors d’oeuvres and champagne. Each course will be paired with a particular wine, so you’ll get to sample quite a bit over the course of the evening.

The event starts at 6 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres (like a New England artisinal cheese display) and champagne served until about 7. The five-course, small-plate dinner – prepared by chef and owner Corey Fletcher – will be served then, and courses include things like citrus and herb poached beets, Brussels sprout salad and peppermint chocolate macaroon for dessert.

The cost will be $129 per person, which does include a 20 percent gratuity, tax and the wine and champagne. There will be a limit of 50 guests, and 26 tickets were already sold as of last Thursday, so act fast.

To get yours, go to eventbrite.com and search for Revival Kitchen and you’ll find the New Year’s Eve Wine Dinner event. And while alcohol is included in the price of admission, the dinner event is open to all ages.

Pop-up restaurant

In what may very well be a Concord first, there will be a pop-up restaurant appearing in the city for less than 24 hours to offer gourmet-quality New Year’s meals at affordable prices.

Chef Alan Natkiel, owner of Georgia’s Eastside BBQ in New York and who was born and raised in the Granite State, will set up shop inside The Little Creperie on North Main Street for a New Year’s Eve dinner, with hours of 4 to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. He’ll open up again New Year’s Day from noon until everything is sold out.

Unlike most New Year’s Eve dinners and events, this one doesn’t require any reservations or tickets or dress code or any other buzz-kills like that. You can basically just walk in during any of the hours of operation and grab a seat.

Natkiel said he’s going to make one of his all-time favorite dishes. The main portion is a cashew jalapeno rice bowl that has a variety of mixed vegetables, then a protein.

“I’m gonna do it with a choice of 10-spice smoked pork, marinated seasoned tofu or smoked chicken thigh that I de-bone and basically sear it on a flat top and the skin gets super crispy, then I chop that up and that goes on top of the dish,” Natkiel said. “And top it all with a slow-cooked egg.”

The main attraction here – well, apart from the food – is the $20 price tag. That’s a three-course meal, with no reservation required, on New Year’s Eve, in downtown Concord, all for less than the price of an oil change – and tastier, too!

The Place

Thinking of trying something a bit different for New Year’s Eve? Maybe you’re the type of person who likes to get out and do something, but isn’t big on the whole bar/club/restaurant scene. In that case, you should check out The Place Studio & Gallery, which is hosting its fourth annual New Year’s Eve art-making event called Ring In the New Year.

The night will feature art-making specifically geared toward looking ahead to the new year. There will also be karaoke starting at 9 p.m., so you know it’s going to be one of those kinds of parties – and by that we mean awesome.

And, like so many events at The Place, you’ll be allowed to bring your own whatever – beer, wine, champagne, snacks, you name it.

If you’re looking for sort of an earlier night, you can go from 7 to 9 p.m. at a cost of $30. For the serious partiers out there, you can stay all the way until the ball drops on 2018 for $45.

To attend, RSVP by noon the day before by calling 369-4906.

Let’s Dance

The movers and shakers out there will be excited to know that Let’s Dance Studio on North Main Street will host another New Year’s Eve event, this one titled “The Midnight Carnival: A Formal Masquerade.”

Doors will open at 8 p.m., and then the fun begins. It will essentially be a night of dancing and socializing while enjoying drinks (bring your own), snacks (also bring your own) and a champagne toast (champagne will be provided, but what the heck, bring your own too!).

The champagne toast and light refreshments will be included in the $20 per person price. And though dressing up fancy is not required, you don’t want to be the one person who shows up in jeans and a hoodie, do you?

Contact Let’s Dance Studio to reserve tickets at 228-2800 or letsdancenh@gmail.com.

Area 23

Leave it to Area 23 to have an unconventional celebration of any kind. This time it’s New Year’s Eve.

Head over to the Smokestack Center bar on Sunday to take part in or just listen to a New Year’s Eve jam session. As usual with Area 23, there are no rules, so just show up and see what happens.

Penuche’s

Penuche’s also has a musical night on tap for the holiday. They’re calling it NYE with Band Band, and Band Band is a band, in case you were wondering. You know the deal at Penuche’s – no fancy clothes allowed.

The Granite

The Granite Restaurant and Bar at Centennial Hotel will offer a four-course meal from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring things like truffled deviled eggs, oyster flights (does your oyster need a plane ride?), grilled tenderloin and lobster bisque. Tickets are $70 per person, which does not include tax, gratuity or alcohol. Call 227-9005 for reservations.

O’s

New Years Eve dinner will be served at O Steaks & Seafood beginning at 4 p.m., with a special holiday five-course meal. Call 856-7925 for details.

