Take a trip down memory lane 2017 with us

Well, it’s just about time to close the books on another successful year of The Concord Insider.

But before we officially say goodbye to 2017, we felt it was only right to take a trip down memory lane.

It was a monumental 12 months for us as we experienced, covered and reported on some pretty important stories.

Although instead of ranking what appeared in the Insider from one to 10, we thought it would be best to touch upon all the great moments along the way.

So sit back and enjoy all that 2017 had to offer – in Insider land.

January

Matt Bonner Retirement

2017 started off on a bit of a sad note with news of Concord’s most famous professional basketball player calling it a career. After 12 years in the NBA – and two championships – Bonner rode off into the broadcasting sunset in one of the coolest ways ever: With a two-plus minute video that is a must see (if you haven’t already). Here’s the lnk, theplayerstribune.com/ matt-bonner-nba-retirement-video-spurs.

Chandler’s Closing

For a decade and a half, Chandler’s Cake and Candy Supplies owner Sue Chandler helped countless people make perfect birthday and wedding cakes, and taught them how to put together a quality gingerbread house.

Unfortunately, Chandler closed the doors to her store leaving a void for cake enthusiasts – and for when we were looking for a sweet story.

Concord Craft

After years of public yearning for a downtown spot that makes beer, Concord Craft Brewing Co. opened its doors.

The brewery is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary and if you haven’t tried one of their beers, we recommend them all – especially the Gov’nah.

February

Henniker Field Trip

For years, we had been trying to get outside of the city limits (no offense Concordians) to see what else was out there.

Finally, we were granted permission and spent a few February days in the town of Henniker.

We went down Pats Peak on a snowbike, checked out the thriving downtown (eating food along the way) and learned all about the only Henniker on Earth.

March

Days Inn Sign

During our Mixed Bag Issue, we finally got to the bottom of those riddles on the Days Inn Sign off I-93.

Each week, a new riddle is posted that you can view from the north side of the highway, while the answers can be found on the other side, so you just have to remember to check as you drive south.

Concord Theater

After years of sitting vacant, it was announced that the old movie house would be revived as a flexible, multi-purpose event venue. Let’s hope it happens, and soon.

Friendship Benches

We introduced you to Jack Rich in 2016, when the then Bow high school student brought a friendship bench to Bow Elementary for his senior project.

Well, he continued his fundraising efforts this year and helped bring seven more benches to the state, including two more in Bow at Bow Memorial School and Celebrating Children Preschool in Bow, as well as Rundlett Middle School and Beaver Meadow School in Concord.

April

Hooksett Field Trip

Our first adventure outside of the city was so successful that they let us head south to Hooksett.

There we got to taste the local fare, drive a Polaris Slingshot and compete in arcade games for bragging rights. Not a bad way to spend a couple days.

May

Capital Arts Fest

A collection of people got together and wanted to have a one day gathering to celebrate the arts.

Born from that idea was the Capital Arts Fest, which included performances, art exhibits and tours. It was billed as a one-time thing, but we hope it comes back.

McGowan closing

After 37 years, it was announced that the downtown gallery would close its doors. It was a sad time, but luckily not for too long . . .

June

Escape Room

Generally, we don’t advocate locking people in a room, but thanks to the opening of Escape Room Concord it’s now the in thing to do.

There are now two rooms available, so go see if you can get out in one hour.

Ice Cream Contest

We sent our intern Chris Barnard to compete in the famed brain freezing competition at Market Days. It didn’t go all that well.

AK Plumbing

Seven years after the closing of his father’s business following his passing, John Hrycuna reopened the plumbing and heating company to serve the Concord area. Talk about a heart warming story.

WKXL

Jon was a featured guest on WKXL during Market Days to talk all things Insider.

Lake Sunapee Field Trip

Since we had been given the okay to pursue more field trips, we weren’t going to pass up the opportunity for a lake version in the summer.

We took a harbor cruise on Lake Sunapee, tried out the adventure park at Mount Sunapee – and ate lots of food.

July

McGowan Moving

After an outcry to remain open, it was announced that the art gallery would remain open – but just move to a new location, which they did in November to 2 Phenix Ave.

Bow safety

It took many years, but the Bow Safety Complex finally opened its doors where all the emergency services are housed in one place to serve the community. And if you haven’t seen it, take a look.

World Series

The Capital Area Cyclones 10U softball team took its 28-1 record to the Babe Ruth World Series and won three games and brought home the sportsmanship award.

August

Wisconsin

Thanks to Duncraft, we now have a big fan in the Badger State in Jean Kringle. The retired art teacher found her hanging water device from Duncraft wrapped in the Insider – and of course, she liked what she saw.

She sent an email, we responded and now we have an admirer half way across the country.

Wedding

It’s official: Jon is off the market. He tied the knot with Concord born and raised Aimee Larochelle in a beautiful ceremony on a private island in Squam Lake. It sure was a good time, you should have come.

Eclipse

Like everyone else in the country, we couldn’t wait for the partial eclipse this summer. Unable to find glasses of our own, we were lucky enough that a few different groups offered there’s up for viewing. Talk about a cool experience.

September

Cantoscacook

You might be wondering what that is. Well, it’s the combination of Canterbury, Boscawen and Penacook, the site of our last field trip of 2017.

Despite being on the rural side of things, those three areas sure offer plenty to do.

Lemonade stand

A couple students from Christa McAuliffe School and Beaver Meadow operated the stand to raise money for hurricane relief and brought in close to $80. Way to go!

October

Milestone Birthday

Havenwood resident Jim Palmquist turned 100 years old this year and celebrated with friends, family, ice cream and dinosaurs.

Making Strides

Celebrating 25 years, the annual Concord walk held in the fight against breast cancer brought in $524,528 this year bringing the grand total to close to $8 million.

Open Doors

After years of focusing on only the Concord area N.H. Open Doors events, we finally got to branch out and see what else was going on. And let’s just say, it was a lot.

November

Thanksgiving Dinner

For the 27th year, the Windmill Restaurant opened its doors to those in need for turkey day. Now that’s a story worth sharing.

Mr. Concord

We got to judge the Mr. Concord pageant and were treated to food and drinks, cookies and lots of talented gentlemen who call Concord home. Congrats again to Brian Waldron and his impressive singing voice.

December

Haircut

After years of his wife asking for a new look, Tim finally did so thanks to Josh Craggy, owner of Lucky’s Barbershop. If you haven’t checked out the new and improved Tim, you’re missing out.

