Bulletin Board

NHTI is hosting a winter open house

Explore NHTI at our winter open house on Jan. 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the Student Center/Wellness Center Gym.

Learn about our 90 academic programs, tour our 240-acre campus and find out about campus life at NHTI. Meet current and former students, academic department heads and representatives from admissions and financial aid.

Contact the admissions office at 230-4011 or nhtiadm@ccsnh.edu for further information. Open to all prospective students and their families.

Can’t make the open house? We have “Drop-in Tuesdays” weekly from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Get a 15-minute overview of the college and bring your questions for admissions and financial aid representatives. Campus tours available for those who arrive by 5:15 p.m (no reservations required) – or schedule a tour at your convenience at nhti.edu/sign-campus-tour.

Doug Schwarz

Six-week fly tying class begins Jan. 9

The Basil W. Woods Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering its fly tying lessons this winter.

A beginner’s class will be held for six weeks on Tuesday evenings, beginning Jan. 9 through Feb. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m.

These classes are open to anyone 14 years or older – no experience is required. The chapter supplies materials and vises for up to 15 participants. Flies taught are representative of the streamer, nymph, wet and dry types.

All classes are free and taught by experienced and enthusiastic fly tyers from the chapter. Materials are supplied, and equipment loaned as needed.

An intermediate class follows for five weeks beginning Feb. 20.

Visit concordtu.org/current_events for more and to download the sign up sheet.

Insider staff

Expanded hours at Discovery Center

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through Dec. 31 for Christmas vacation.

In addition to special science gallery activities for children and families, the Discovery Center will offer five planetarium shows each day, including the Discovery Center’s newest show, Life under the Arctic Sky. Well suited to the holiday season, Life under the Arctic Sky features reindeer and the Northern Lights, in an exploration of the traditional winter herding traditions of Scandinavia’s indigenous people, the Sami.

Admission to the Discovery Center is $10 adults, $9 for students and seniors; $7 for children up to age 12; and free for members and children ages 0-2. Planetarium shows are an additional $5 (free for members and children ages 0-2). The Discovery Center will be closed on New Years Day.

For more information, visit starhop.com.

Jeanne Gerulskis

Three locations for sand pick up

The city has three locations for residents to pick up sand for their use. It is requested that residents only take up to two, five-gallon buckets of sand at a time.

Sand may be obtained at the Abbott Road material storage site, the Transfer Station located on Old Turnpike Road and the Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 125 Hall St. The city will endeavor to maintain sufficient stockpiles at these locations throughout the winter months.

City memo

Discussion group for newly bereaved

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Newly Bereaved Discussion Group on Jan. 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Groups are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the same time.

This session provides grief education and support for those who have experienced the recent loss of a loved one. Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Four nonprofits receive grants

On Dec. 19, the NHHEAF Network Organizations’ NHHEAF Network Cares employee charitable giving program announced four New Hampshire nonprofit agencies are recipients of grants to be used to further support their work. Since the initiative’s inception in 2014, nearly 30 New Hampshire nonprofits have received grants through this initiative.

The New Hampshire Foundation for Teaching and Learning Children’s Fund in Concord was one of the four nonprofit agencies to receive grants along with Dover Teen Center, Peppermint Ponies 4-H Club (Fremont) and Granite State Dog Recovery (Manchester).

Since 2014, NHHEAF Network employees have contributed or raised nearly $17,000 in monetary contributions which are distributed through the grant process or raised as part of fundraising for such events as Walk A Mile in Her Shoes and the Best Buddies Friendship Walk. In addition, they have collected over 6,650 pounds of food and performed nearly 1,900 hours of volunteer service to non-profit agencies in New Hampshire.

For additional information about NHHEAF Network Cares, visit nhheafnetworkcares.org. For more information about The NHHEAF Network Organizations, visit nhheafnetwork.org.

Tori Berube

Receive winter alerts from city

Sign up to receive winter storm event parking ban alerts and winter maintenance parking ban alerts under the “Alert Center” in the “Notify Me” module of the City’s website (concordnh.gov). Receive alerts when winter parking bans are declared to avoid parking in restricted areas for snow removal.

City memo

