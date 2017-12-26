Best Missed Connections from 1st half of 2017

As many of you have told us, the Missed Connections is a highlight of your Insider reading.

So since this is a look back at 2017, we figured why not go through all the postings we found over the course of the year and share them once again.

What we found is that there were lots of good ones, so to ensure we got them all in, we’ll print the first half of the year this week and the second half in the Jan. 2 issue.

And if you happened to make a missed connection from a Craigslist post, we want to know about it.

Courtyard Marriott Holiday Party – mw4mw – Jan. 2

Looking for Loudon’s Sexiest Power Couple. We met at the Grappone Conference Center holiday party near the Macaroni and Cheese. You were wearing a beautiful gold dress and your man had on a powerful red tie.

We should have went into the photo booth…You know who you are…

Tell us where we got married so we know it’s you

jes at starbucks – m4w – Jan. 18

I don’t know if you read these or not but every time I stop by for a coffee I always catch myself checking you out. Unfortunately I am attached and don’t know if I would ever act on it if you were by chance thinking the same thing. I wouldn’t ever want to change my situation and I dont know what yours is.

99 Restaurant – m4w – Feb. 26

You are a waitress at the 99 Restaurant in Concord. You worked on Saturday night. You are friendly. You are humorous. You are a very hard worker. You have a perfect _ _ _ _. Your name is _ _ _ _ _ _ _. You have it all girl.

Your car died at Wal-Mart – m4w – March 1

Huge long shot but what the hell. I think it was a couple weeks ago but i was leaving Wal-Mart and you came up to me and asked if i had jumper cables i said i would have to check, not being sure if i put them in my new car yet. Luckily i did and when i went to attach my cables you told me the positive was on the left. I felt so embarrassed cuz it wasn’t that i didn’t know, it was just the fact that i couldn’t think straight when i saw you up close. I told you about how it was a new car i just got and the engine light was on and you made a comment about knowing nothing about engines but your the girl to talk to if i ever need tires. I don’t know if that means you have a boyfriend/husband who works at a tire place or if it’s you that might but ever since that day i wonder if maybe i had a shot. As best as i can remember you had shoulder length blonde hair with some red in it around your banes i believe. i can’t remember what you were wearing, ill be honest i was to focused on your face and same reason applies to why i can’t really remember what car you had. You looked like you were in your 20s I was so shy i never even asked you your name but if you do read this and even if you do have someone in your life please at least reply and let me know you saw this post. So i know it’s really you maybe you can tell me anything about me like what i looked like or was wearing or the car i had as best as you can remember even where in the parking lot we were. I really hope to hear from you even if it’s just to say thanks.

Are there any real women still on this site? – m4w – April 22

Seems like the whole site has been taken over by bots and scammers. Soon they’ll be answering each other LMAO

Such a shame they have destroyed it.

I’m secretly in love with you – m4m – May 3

We work together and I want you so bad!! We were hanging out before and you even attended an event with me as my date. Then, I don’t know what happened, you became uninterested I guess.

Gorgeous Beauty in Adidas – m4w – May 8

Walmart on a weekend night is typically a freak show for the ages. Then I see an absolutely beautiful, girl next door with the walk of confidence knowing how truly gorgeous you are. Very rarely if ever am I left unable to say hello, smile, anything….yet there I was all 8th grade stupid like. Then waking to truck telling myself to be thankful for the brief moment of seeing a woman that can still invoke that goofy tongue tied great feeling, you walk outside and climb into a sweet 4×4 truck. Good lord, subtle gorgeous woman, killing the adidas old school jacket, filling out your jeans perfect in every way, and drives a truck….sexy falls far too short of adjective to describe you. Walmart Saturday night around 11pm. Ford F-150 I love beard sticker back window……?

Never had a thresome – m4w – May 12

Okay so here it is I’m a 45 year old man married not looking to disturb his marriage but I am not getting what I need at home I’ve always wanted to have a threesome with two girls they don’t have to be perfectly skinny I like a girl little meat on her bones and I actually like older women my wife is not willing to do this for me so this has to be discreet and you must be able to host and please no dudes or scammers I can tell the difference don’t ask me to sign up for anything cuz I won’t reply and you must be clean and disease-free no dirty people only dirty in bed

Hannafords – m4w – May 16

You are one of the SEXIEST woman I have ever met. You were dressed head to toe in black and we might as well of held hands while we danced around each other throughout the store. We locked eyes so many times, only broken while I admired your short and stunning petite body you were showing off. I know you felt that spark too as I caught your eyes checking me out too. As I write this I’m still not sure if I got everything I needed because of how pleasantly distracting you proved to be. I was looking for you at the registers but you didn’t come around in time before I left. If you think its you what section of the store did we last see each other in?

cleaning ladys with cool trucks… – m4w – June 1

You are cleaning the place down stairs from me. I brought you pizza. Your both c ool and sexy. If you ever wanna take a sensual break just let me know. Keep up the hard work J and M. I’ll B hoping to here from you.

I gave you a ride Tuesday late afternoon/evening – m4w – June 21

I offered you a ride and you took me up on it. It was about 6:00 Tuesday night, and you said you’d been walking all day. I really enjoyed talking with you, even though it was incredibly brief. When I offered you a foot rub, you declined because you didn’t know if your landlord was home. That leads me to believe you might be interested. : )

I have a pretty flexible work schedule and would love to give you rides if you need them, and the footrub offer is standing.

I hope to hear from you!!

