We found more, even cooler holiday displays

The house at 29 Winterberry Lane has one of the cooler light displays we've ever seen. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff If inflatable holiday yard decorations are your thing, you should take a drive down Primrose Lane. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Moore house on Borough Road is as big and epic as ever. So much so it couldn't all fit in one frame. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Head down Airport Road off of Loudon Road, and you'll soon come across Santa, Rudolph and the entire stable of reindeers. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

f you remember a few weeks back, we found some light displays to get you in the holiday spirit. One of the homes we featured alerted us to the area of Primrose and Winterberry lanes. Along the way, we came across the Borough Road extravaganza at the Moore house, and were pleasantly surprised to see what those streets had in store. The first part of Primrose had nice light setups before taking a right on Winterberry. Follow it to the circle at the end and prepare to be amazed. Set to its own radio station, the house will dazzle you with its bouncing lights, images of Frosty and dramatic color changes. Head back to Primrose and take a right. You’ll pass a couple of really good displays before you arrive at what could quite possibly be the biggest collection of Christmas inflatables ever. It’s a sea of Santas, Paw Patrol and Star Wars characters, Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen – and many others. Take one more drive by the Borough Road display (also set to music) to see it in all its glory as you cross over to the Heights and Airport Road. There you will find not only Santa and Rudolph, but the entire stable of reindeer. And don’t forget to bring your family and friends.

