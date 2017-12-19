There are more great finds outside downtown

After that big come-from-behind-win on Sunday, the Patriots fan in your life would probably appreciate a new piece of gear from the Sports Stop for the playoff run. Any cat lover would be thrilled with the gift of Catopoly. Some men would love to get a new suit or blazer this year, courtesy of Goodwill. The N.H. Audubon has some informative nature books for kids. If you know someone who loves playing Kan Jam in their yard, why not get them the table top version to play inside this winter. If you have a Vera Bradley fan, check out The Paper Store. Eastern Mountain Sports has a good sale on bikes. Books-A-Million had all kinds of great holiday memorabilia, games and gadgets.

As you probably know, shopping in Concord is really defined by two areas: downtown and everywhere else.

And since it’s way too big of an area for one person to cover, we split up our search for the places in the city where you might find some good last-minute Christmas shopping. If you missed it, Jon gave you ideas for the downtown area (mostly Main Street), so this piece will provide options for outside of that area.

Now, before we get too far into what we found, we want to remind you that Concord is pretty big and has a ton of stores that you can frequent, so there’s no way we can touch upon them all. So think of this as a friendly starter kit.

Storrs Street

If you begin your shopping adventure – which is exactly what it is this time of year – on Main Street, you should then take a little walk just down the hill for some more great shops.

If you’re in need of something for either your mom, girlfriend/wife or sister, Lilise Designer Resale is a good start. They specialize in having some of the finest women’s designer and vintage clothing available – to go along with a wide selection of accessories.

Have someone on your list who likes older, more unique things? Stop into the Concord Antique Gallery. You never know what kind of great find you’ll come across.

And if you have a beer drinker in your tribe, hit up Concord Craft Brewing for a little something special to taste on the big day.

Don’t forget about the Capitol Shopping Center and the likes of Burlington Coat Factory, Marshalls and the New Hampshire Liquor Store.

Steeplegate Mall

While Steeplegate Mall has a bit of a bad rap when it comes to shopping, we found it was worth the trip.

If you’ve got a big sports fan in your life, hit up the Sports Stop. It has all kinds of great Boston sports team apparel and photos, as well as other professional teams.

You can get all kinds of great T-shirts, even custom ones, at E&N Custom Tees.

Mount Everest Goods is full of great traditional Nepalese clothing for both men and women, nice one-of-a-kind bags and little items that would be great for the stocking.

Go Calendar, Games and Toys has, you guessed it, a calendar for anyone you could possibly think of. If your kiddo wants a board game, they’ve got those, too, as well as Legos and other funny gag gifts like Toilet Basketball.

Steeplegate has a lot more to offer, so go take a nice walk inside to get out of the cold weather.

Loudon Road

If you want to maximize your dollar, might we suggest a stop at Goodwill.

The professional male in your life might appreciate a new suit, and you can get a two-piecer for $10 and up or just a blazer for $5 and up.

For those looking to score a great “new” piece of home décor, Christmas decoration, movie, electronic equipment or clothing, there is quite the selection. And no one ever said that a Christmas gift had to be brand new. As they say, one person’s trash is another’s treasure.

Art Plus is a great spot for the crafter in your life. Think stamps, markers and paints.

Further down the road, heading away from downtown, you’ll find places like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Toys R Us and other national chains. You can also say the same about the closer end toward downtown, with TJ Maxx and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Fort Eddy Road

Across the street from the last few spots we told you about is a wealth of stores to find just about anything you need, from high-end gifts to knickknack stocking fillers.

There’s L.L. Bean, which is having some great discounts on just about everything in the store (at least they were last week).

So if you’re looking for a backpack, winter clothing/ boots and shoes or outdoor equipment, we suggest stopping in.

And if you don’t see what you like there, head over to Eastern Mountain Sports. They’ve also got a solid selection of bikes, backpacks, shoes/boots and clothing. There’s even a cool six-pack cooler that you could fill with cans from one of the local breweries.

The Paper Store has a wide selection of Vera Bradley for the woman in your life who wants a new bag or wallet. The kids would love if you got them a table top version of our favorite yard game, Kan Jam.

And at Books-A-Million, there are of course books, as well as movies and a great selection of Christmas fun, including a glass moose mug (from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation), A Christmas Story card scramble and a Festivus game.

North State Street

Capital Sporting Goods is a top-notch spot to find something for that athlete in your life. They have new baseball, soccer and hockey gear, as well as used gear for those sports and golf, tennis and outdoor winter activities.

Granite State Natural Foods is your spot outside of downtown to find anything and everything when it comes to the world of all-natural products.

Others

The N.H. Audubon has all kinds of great guide books for the outdoorsman (or woman), as well as books for the kids, Audubon swag, bird feeders, stuffed animals and car magnets.

The Golden Gese Quilt Shop has just about anything you can imagine when it comes to fabric for your crafter’s next project. If you’re looking to make it a gift that keeps on giving, get them a pattern for a blanket they can make for you.

If your family member/ friend is into gardening, you might want to make your way over to Cole Gardens. Think spring.

And we can’t forget about Lithermans Limited. The Hall Street brewery is a great place for that person who wants to try a new beer.

We sure hope you found this helpful. We all know we can use a hind this time of year.

Happy shopping.

