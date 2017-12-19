The big guy is still around for final requests

Santa makes an appearance during the annual Christmas Parade in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

It’s getting down to the wire with Christmas less than one week away. And if you haven’t gotten a chance to sit down and go over your list with Santa yet, don’t panic, there’s still time.

Even though he’s got a busy night coming up, the big guy in the red suit wants to make sure he hears directly from every little girl and boy, even if you already sent him a letter. It’s imperative that he gets this present thing right for those on the nice list – that’s why he enlists so much help from those elves.

Santa has been a regular in Concord this holiday season, from the tree lightings at the State House and in Penacook, to the Christmas parade, the Feztival of Trees and Midnight Merriment.

All this week, he will be at Steeplegate Mall for those using the Concord shopping center to do some last-minute shopping. Through Saturday, he will be in the BonTon Court from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a short break at 3 p.m. He’ll even be hanging out on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (break at 2 p.m.) for those very last minute requests. It’s his last work session of the year, so why not put in a long day?

During his break on Thursday, ol’ Saint Nick will make his way over to Vermette Orthodontics for a visit from 3 to 5 p.m.

Santa will chat with visitors, pose for photos, lead a sing-along and basically be everything you expect of his jolly self. There will be cookies, a hot chocolate bar and goodies.

So if you haven’t touched base yet or just want to give him a quick reminder, make sure you don’t miss you final chances before Christmas. It would be a shame if you didn’t get that Red Ryder BB gun.

Insider staff

