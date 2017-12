Alone Together, Pittsburgh Cafe, Peggy Murray. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Three-Generation Lunch, Peggy Murray. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Hermosa Beach Cafe, California, Peggy Murray. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Henry's Market Cafe, Newcastle, Peggy Murray. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Demi Lune Table, Terry Morre, N.H. Furniture Masters. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Heaven + Earth, Timothy Coleman, N.H. Furniture Masters. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Treasure Box, Timothy Coleman, N.H. Furniture Masters. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Compass Rose Table, Richard Oedel, N.H. Furniture Masters. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Blanket Chest, Maine Prison Outreach Program. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Table, Maine Prison Outreach Program. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

If you haven’t been in the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce recently, you’re missing out on, not one, but two great art shows. The work of New Hampshire-based oil painter Peggy Murray and a collection of creations by the N.H. Furniture Masters and the Maine Prison Outreach Program will be on display through the end of the month. We know it’s a busy time of year, but it’s worth a stop to look at.

