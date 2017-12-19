Don’t forget about those stocking stuffers

For the cookie making fan in your life, a new owl cutter at the N.H. Audubon Nature Store would be a great stocking stuffer. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Since we actually have snow before Christmas, any kid (or kid at heart) would love to have a snowball maker from Goodwill. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff These puzzles from Go Calendars, Games and Toys will keep anyone busy on Christmas morning. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Our daughters would love to find one of these little bags from Mount Everest Goods in Steeplegate Mall in their stockings to put their knick knacks in. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Village Idiotz in Steeplegate Mall has all kids of great ornaments to commemorate another successful Christmas. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Who wouldn't want this festive light up hat from the Paper Store? TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Mr. Bill from Yo Yo Heaven is something no child should be without. JON BODELL / Insider staff If stickers are a thing in your house, Pitchfork Records has you covered. JON BODELL / Insider staff Reusable shopping bags from Bona Fide Green Goods is never a bag choice. JON BODELL / Insider staff

While it sure is nice to get a big box to open up on Christmas morning, nothing beats all the little knick knacks and doohickeys that are placed inside your stocking – which is then hung by the chimney with care. Plus, a person’s stocking is where you can be fun, creative and a little zany – something we greatly enjoy. But with trying to get the big things out of the way, you may have sold yourself a little short on that special person’s stocking. Don’t worry though, we found a bunch of items that could be used during our shopping travels around the city last week.

