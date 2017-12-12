We like having choices when it comes to beer

Concord Craft Brewing's Scott Zipke (far) and Andrew Johnson talk to customers Bruce Dyke and Shaun Clougherty during tap room hours last week. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Lithermans Limited assistant brewer Sharon "Dropkick" Curley and co-owner Michael Hauptly-Pierce work the tap room recently. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Look at this cool rendition of the State House Dome we found at Concord Craft Brewing. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The list of all the bees Lithermans has made through less than two years of being open. Pretty impressive. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

For the longest time, one of the biggest knocks on Concord was that there were not any local breweries to frequent.

Well, that has greatly changed all within the last two years thanks to the addition of not one, but two local spots that make some pretty tasty beers. Lithermans Limited opened its doors at 126 Hall St. Unit B in April of 2016, while and Concord Craft Brewing Co. became a new addition to the downtown scene at 117 Storrs St. in January.

Sure, there have always been loads of great places to grab a beer around town, but none of them made their own – and that’s what folks had been clamoring for. See what happens with a little wishful thinking, and when two sets of aspiring homebrewers decide to take the next step.

And it didn’t take long for each to become a destination for those who live here, work here, visit here or are just driving by here. Since this is the Craft Beer Issue, we thought it might be good to give you all the info you need to know about the two local spots. We’re talking about what kind of beer they’re currently serving, others that might be coming up, tap room hours, food options – and where else you can find them on tap, in case you get a hankering for a cold one when they’re not open.

Both Concord Craft and Lithermans offer the option of a flight or a pint, so it all depends on how many ounces of your favorite flavor you want to sip on.

Tap rooms

Since you’re probably getting mighty thirsty at this point, you likely want to know when you can go try some of those delicious tasting beers for yourself.

While we wish they took the Red Arrow Dinner approach to being open (which is 24 hours a day), that is sadly not an option thanks to the liquor laws, which has set a time of 1 a.m. for last call. But that doesn’t come in to play at either place since they are closed well before then.

Don’t worry though, because there is plenty of time to make your way to both.

Lithermans, which recently expanded its tap room to accommodate 78 people including a few seats at the bar, is open Thursday and Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. In the less than two years since opening, they’ve already added another day (Thursday) so wouldn’t be surprised to see another addition to the weekly hours at some point in the future.

You can get the aforementioned pints ($6), flights of four ($7) or individual tasters for $2, as well as a 64 ounce growler or 32 ounce howler to take home. They also have cans and bottles, but it all depends on supply.

Concord Craft boasts a bar and quite a few high top tables, which if you add in standing room there’s the ability to have 49 people in the place. They have also expanded their hours since bursting on the scene, and are now open Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

You can get a pint ($6), a flight of four ($7) or five ($8) and individual tasters ($2).

They have growlers (64 ounces), flip tops (33.8 ounces), crowlers (large cans that are 24.5 ounces), as well as single and four packs of cans.

Beer Lineups

It’s good to be a craft beer fan these days, and you’re about to find out why.

Concord Craft has a nine-tap system and typically have six to eight beers available in the tasting room.

There are the five mainstays – the Kapitol Kolsch, Four Rivers Red, Town Pound Porter, Senatah IPA and The Gov’nah.

As of last week, they also had the Vanilla Porter, Wayfarer Coffee Stout and Incumbent NEIPA #3.

Also, they are releasing their Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout, which has been aging in Knob Creek barrels for a few months will be released this Wednesday, so don’t miss out.

As for Lithermans, you’ll always find their staples – Misguided Angel IPA, Little Miss Strange (double IPA), Simply Red and Tangled Up In Bruges (a Belgian Rye Saison). From there, you never really know what the guys will be serving up.

On the board last week was their banana vanilla porter, a peach sour, a raspberry saison and a chai saison. But after another busy tap room weekend, expect to see some new choices once they open back up on Thursday.

We also were told that the Quadracalabasia, the pumpkin and graham cracker fall creation will be back sometime before the holidays. So keep an eye out for it.

Food

The reason both can now serve full pints and not just the tasters is the fact that they expanded their offerings to include food.

At Concord Craft, you can get some of Concord’s own Blake’s All Natural macaroni and cheese, shepherd’s pie and turkey and uncured bacon cottage pie.

They also offer things like hummus and pita chips, bar nuts, warm and soft pretzels and a fresh veggie platter. They even offer bottomless bowl of free pretzels and a self-serve water station.

At Lithermans, you can grab a gourmet peanut butter and jelly, made with strawberry preserve and natural peanut butter.

There’s also the Caesar salad option, with or without chicken, and daily pizza specials.

They too have a warm pretzel you can buy that comes with mustard made with the their own Simply Red Ale.

On Tap

Like we said, there will be times that Lithermans and Concord Craft are not open and you have a craving for one of their beers. Good thing they’re available outside the brewery as well.

You can find both at places like Area 23, Dos Amigos, True Brew, Penuche’s, Barley House, Buffalo Wild Wings and the list keeps going.

So keep an eye out for their tap handles when you frequent a new location, and make sure you ask if you don’t see it.

For more on Lithermans, visit lithermans.beer, facebook.com/lithermans or call 818-9102.

For Concord Craft, visit concordcraftbrewing.com, facebook.com/ConcordCraftBrewing or call 856-7625

