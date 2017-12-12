Play in a mini tournament at Beaver Meadow

Jon watches as his putt travels toward the hole during a round at Beaver Meado's indoor simulators. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Tim lines up what surely was a less than impressive drive during the Insider tournament round last week. JON BODELL / Insider staff Trying to put together a low score on an indoor simulator is a lot harder than it looks. JON BODELL / Insider staff





If you’re someone who likes to spend your warm weather days wandering around a golf course hitting tiny white balls, you might be going through a little withdrawal right about now.

It’s going to be several long and cold months until the snow clears and the ground thaws where you can get back out on the links – unless you take a vacation to a much warmer climate.

But we’ve got a solution to your golf blues that won’t adversely affect your bank account: Take part in one of the mini leagues at Beaver Meadow Golf Course’s indoor simulator.

And it’s really simple. For the rest of December, each week is a new tournament. The mini leagues run Sunday to Saturday and all you have to do is find a partner and play a round of nine. You can play one of three formats: best ball, scramble or stroke.

The team at the end of the week that finishes with the best score will take home some prize money – an amount that depends on how many teams take part.

Cost is $20 per person and that goes toward simulator fees and tournament prizes. And the following week, it starts all over again. There’s really no commitment other than a little money and about an hour out of your time each week.

So you can use it as a way to extend your outdoor season or get ready for Beaver Meadow’s indoor league – which begins the week of Jan. 2 and runs for 14 weeks.

Now we knew there wasn’t much of a chance we’d win any prize money – especially when we heard the low score as of our tee time on Friday was 5-under – but we still had to give it a shot.

We played Sunridge, as did everyone else last week, which is what is considered a fantasy course. It’s set in the desert, so no trees to contend with.

We settled on the two-person scramble format, which means you play the best ball after each person hits. It keeps scores low (at least it’s supposed to) and morale up. Things started off great for Team Insider with a 23-foot par putt from Tim on the first hole. Back-to-back bogeys on consecutive par 5s put us in a tough spot, but we weren’t going down without a fight.

A double bogey on the first par 3 all but put us out of the running for prize money.

We scored two pars in a row after that thanks to Jon’s 13 foot putt on six.

A double bogey and bogey on seven and eight had us at 7-over with one hole to play.

The par 5 ninth looked to be turning into something special as we were on the green in two and putting for eagle. Unfortunately we couldn’t close the deal and ended the round with a par for a 7-over, 43. And in case you were wondering, we didn’t win.

But even with the less than stellar score, it sure is a fun time playing on those simulators, even if it does take a few holes to get used to it.

The winter league is $50 per person for your two-person team and $20 each week for green fees.

If you’re interested in trying out the mini league, signing up for the indoor winter league or want to see the rules, visit beavermeadowgolfcourse.com/ golf_simulator or call the pro shop at 228-8954.

