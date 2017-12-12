Interested in learning how to home brew?

When Ed Ramshaw designed his homebrewing contraption, the end result resembled something more like a clothes-washing setup from the late 1800’s, but it sure does produce some delicious-tasting beer.

Have you ever wondered how your favorite beers are made?

Or what is required to take all those ingredients and combine them in a way that produces a delicious tasting adult beverage?

And is it possible to replicate it at home?

Well, you’re not alone in that line of thinking. And it just so happens there is a club that will help answer any and all questions you may have when it comes to making beer yourself in the comforts of home.

The Concord Area Homebrewers have been concocting batches of beer since forming in 2006. So if you’re an aspiring home brewer, just like beer or want to learn to make it yourself, this is a group you want to connect with. And it’s not just beer – members also make wine, cider and mead.

“It’s really for anyone who’s interested in brewing,” said Ed Ramshaw, club president.

The group meets on the third Thursday of the month (except for December when its replaced with their annual holiday get together). Each meeting, they discuss any new business before diving into the style of the month. At the last meeting, Belgian beer was the flavor of the month, so the group sampled, tasted and discussed the subtleties that makes it a good and different beer.

Sometimes they’ll do a demonstration or a taste test. It really depends on who’s there and what came up at the last meeting. And there’s almost always some homebrew and food to share.

They’re also there to answer questions you may have and why certain things crop up during the brewing process.

And even if you’ve been homebrewing for years and have it down to a science, it could be a great way to find someone who will want to collaborate on a future brew.

There are even members who are certified judges that will be happy to try whatever you have made.

“But we have members that have never even brewed before – they just like beer,” Ramshaw said.

And you know the guys over at Lithermans Limited? They were members of the club, as were the founders of Out.Haus Ales in Northwood and Garrison City Beerworks in Dover.

A few weeks back, they took part in Learn to Homebrew Day, an initiative of the American Homebrewers Association – one of a few demos they put together each year.

“That’s where the fun of it is – the enjoyment and education of craft beers,” Ramshaw said.

They’ve also been known to collaborate with New Hampshire breweries.

So if it’s something you’re interested in, go to a meeting and see what you think. If you want to join, it’s a whopping $25 for the annual dues.

For more info, visit concordhomebrewers.com or email info@concordhomebrewers.com.

Related Posts