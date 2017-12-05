Bulletin Board

Double feature with film society

The NHTI Film Society will host a canoeing and kayaking double feature on Friday, Paddle for the North (Not Rated, 2015, 53 mins.) and – back by popular demand – Kayaking the Aleutians (Not Rated, 2017, 70 mins.). The screening will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sweeney Auditorium.

Admission is by donation ($5 suggested); free with an NHTI student ID. For more information, contact Steve Ambra at 271-6484 ext. 4101 or sambra@ccsnh.edu.

Doug Schwarz

Bereavement program for kids

H20 helping heal with others, a bereavement program for children (ages 6-18) and their families, will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St. H20 is held on the second Saturday of each month at the same time.

H20 provides bereaved children and their families with coping skills and peer support, enabling them to experience and process their grief freely. Lunch is provided after each session. Accompanying adults may be asked to stay on site and are invited to participate in a concurrent, supportive program.

Registration is required. To register, call 224-4093 or 1-800-924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

St. Paul’s Festival of Lessons, Carols

The annual Festival of Lessons and Carols at St. Paul’s School is Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Peter and St. Paul.

This year’s Festival of Lessons and Carols will include carols and congregational hymns by Britten, Ord, Pearsall, White, Willcocks and others.

The festival features the SPS Chapel Choir; Nicholas White, organist and choirmaster; and Mary Dolch, associate organist and choirmaster, and will play organ music for the Advent season beginning at 4:40 p.m.

Tenley Rooney

Nominations sought for award

Every year, New Hampshire Citizens for the Arts honors some of New Hampshire’s best advocates for the arts.

New Hampshire Citizens for the Arts is a community of artists, arts administrators, arts participants and citizens who know that the arts, in the largest sense of the word, make New Hampshire the special place we all love. We recognize the importance of art and culture, not only for their intrinsic value, but also for the vital economic stimulus and development for our towns, cities and state.

The Arts Advocate of the Year Award recognizes a leader in the arts and community who demonstrates forward thinking and enthusiasm for the arts. The award recognizes an individual whose advocacy efforts have significantly increased support for and/or public recognition of the arts in their community and/or New Hampshire.

To nominate, please send a brief rationale on the person you are nominating by Dec. 15 to advocateoftheyear@nhcfa.org or via letter to: P.O. Box 4176 Concord, NH 03302.

Peggo Horstmann Hodes

Guided tours of the State House

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is offering guided tours of the New Hampshire State House on Saturday, with tours leaving every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Dec. 12, Holiday Business After Hours with CYPN will be hosted by The Duprey Companies at Courtyard Marriott Grappone Conference Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Chamber is waiving its admission fee and asks Chamber and CYPN members to bring at least six non-perishable food items as a donation to the Capital Region Food Program. RSVP at concordnhchamber.com.

Kristina Carlson

Quilters guild to hold potluck

The Capital Quilters Guild will hold its holiday potluck dinner on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the United Baptist Church, 39 Fayette St. Non-members are welcome to attend, and admission will cost $5.

Ellen Reed

Wednesdays’ Wisdom Dec. 13

The next Wednesdays’ Wisdom – The Life and Poetry of Pablo Neruda – is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Ruth Sanchez. This potluck event is BYO (wine, beer or other drinks), and will be held at Kimball Jenkins.

Kimball Jenkins

Basketball league, open gym begin

Concord Parks and Recreation is hosting a basketball league for students in grades seven through 12.

This division is geared toward Concord/Penacook students who did not qualify for their school team or would like to play basketball and have fun. This league is for Concord/Penacook residents. Registration deadline is Friday.

Adult evening open gym is also up and running at the Green Street Community Center Gym on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 8 to 10 p.m. Cost is $3 per visit. Adult open gym runs until April 19.

John Dennett

LGBTQ discussion at NEC Concord

There will be an LGBTQ community discussion on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at New England College Concord, 62 N. Main St.

Out of the Box Hub’s Jazmynne Young will be a guest speaker, along with other panel members from various groups, to discuss the need for the “hub” community resource center in New Hampshire, as well as other issues within the LGBTQ expansive community. Bring or wear something rainbow – or just come as you are.

Refreshments will be served (you may bring a dish to share as well). Seating is limited.

For more information, visit outoftheboxhub.com or facebook.com/groups/ LGBTQNewHampshire.

Jazmynne Young

Grants available for outdoor studies

Schools teaching pre-school through 12th grade wishing to integrate and extend their curriculum to the schoolyard or a nearby natural area may apply for a N.H. Schoolyard Action Grant. This grant can support your planning, implementation and curriculum development for engaging students in schoolyard studies.

This grant is funded through the N.H. Partnership for Schoolyard Action Grants that includes the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service New England Field office, N.H. Project Learning Tree, N.H. Fish and Game and N.H. Audubon.

Grant applications are being accepted through Jan. 15.

To read the details, visit nhaudubon.org/learn/ schoolyard-habitat-exploration-grants.

Hilary Chapman

Related Posts