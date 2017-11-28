Wreath raffle to be held at Penacook Community Center

A small sample of the wreaths you'll see at the Penacook Community Center fundraiser on Saturday. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

There’s no denying that the Feztival of Trees is a pretty cool idea for a fundraiser. And it brings in lots of money every year.

Over the course of 17 years, the total is well over $1 million, and it seems to get bigger and better each year. So it’s easy to see why other organizations are using the model to try to raise money for their causes. ConcordTV started the Easter Eggstravaganza almost three years ago, and now the Penacook Community Center is joining in the fun.

On Saturday, the Penacook Community Center will have its gymnasium decked out in the holiday spirit, with a Feztival of Trees-inspired fundraiser. But instead of artificial trees, there will be more than 40 wreaths hanging on the walls decorated in all kinds of fun themes. There will be one dedicated to Merrimack Valley High School football, a candy wreath, a wreath for pet lovers, children’s crafts and gift cards – and that’s just a sampling of what you’ll find.

“It’s going to be anything people can think of,” said Cathy Furlong, secretary for the board of directors at PCC and member of the event committee. “And they’re not just going to be themed around Christmas.”

The wreaths will all be artificial, so you can keep them as is – or take all the stuff off it and decorate yourself. Because like the Feztival, you can buy raffle tickets and enter for a chance to win one of the wreaths. The more tickets you buy, the better your odds are. And it also will ultimately help the Penacook Community Center.

Raffle tickets will be $5 for 25 tickets, and organizers will accept both cash and cards, so no need to frantically run to the ATM on your way there.

There will also be a table filled with handmade crafts, gift baskets and gift cards/certificates that will be part of the raffle, so make sure you load up on tickets. All money raised will go toward programming at the Penacook Community Center, which includes before- and after-school care, summer camps, child care and senior programs.

Seniors at the community center are putting together a bake sale, while the kiddos can make an ornament at the holiday workshop.

Admission is free, and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wreath and raffle winners will be selected that afternoon, but you don’t have to wait around to claim your prize; they will give you a call. There will be hot cider and snacks, and lots of holiday decorations and music.

“We’re hoping this will become an annual event around this time of year,” Furlong said, “and become one of our signature events.”

For more information call Penacook Community Center at 753-9700.

