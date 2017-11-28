Live music, theater and movie listings for Concord

Thanksgiving is now officially over, which means we’re in full-on pre-Christmas mode from here on out. We have several holiday-themed shows on the docket, plus a few other random fun performances.

Most music shows are free, but check with each venue before you head out to see whether there will be a cover charge.

Music

Wednesday

Mike Stockbridge will play some jazzy tunes at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Open Jam Night will get going at Area 23 sometime around 7 p.m. Show up and play, or just listen if you prefer.

Myschyffe Managed will be performed at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., part of the free Walker Lecture Series. A New Hampshire-based a capella group will entertain the Walker Lecture audience with a harmonic seasonal jump-start, presenting music from the Medieval and Renaissance eras.

Thursday

Mike Morris will take the stage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Bosey Joe will hold down the fort at True Brew Barista at 9 p.m.

First Fridays with Scott Solsky and Friends at Area 23 will kick off at 8 p.m. Solsky and a rotating cast of musical friends will help get your month off to a harmonious start.

Saturday

Miss Maybelle and Slimpickins will return to NEC Concord for a 7:30 p.m. show (doors at 7). If you missed this duo the last time they played NEC Concord, this is your chance to make up for it.

Uncle Eric and His Little Saucer People will perform at Area 23 starting about 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Handel’s Messiah will be performed at South Congregational Church at 7 p.m. (doors at 6:15). The free show is part of the Walker Lecture Series. Benjamin Greene will once again conduct the 75-member Concord Community Chorus in Concord’s 86th annual performance of George Frederic Handel’s Messiah. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis, with no tickets or reservations, so arrive early to get a seat. There will also be an open dress rehearsal of the show Saturday at 10 a.m.

Theater

-One of the all-time Christmas classics, The Nutcracker will be performed Saturday and Sunday at the Captiol Center for the Arts, with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Follow young Clara and her nutcracker on their journey through the snow as Tchaikovsky’s cherished score is played by a 20-piece live orchestra with musicians from the region and several from the Concord High School Orchestra, and beautifully danced by students and alumni of Eastern Ballet Institute of Concord.

Tickets are $18 to $23 plus fees and are available at ccanh.com. Add $3 for day-of ticket purchases.

-Actor and comedian Nick Offerman, best known as Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation, will be at the Cap Center on Sunday at 8 p.m. This show is sold out, but limited single tickets may still be available for $39 to $59 plus fees (add $3 the day of the show). Go to ccanh.com or call 225-1111 to check on availability.

-Concord Dance Academy will present its Holiday Spectacular at the Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 1 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Join the students of Concord Dance Academy as they help the Audi welcome the holiday season with the annual Spectacular. Visit with Santa and check out the bake sale and raffles to benefit the Friends of the Concord City Auditorium and the Friendly Kitchen.

Tickets are $15 and are available at Concord Dance Academy, 26 Commercial St. For more info, call 226-0200 or go to concordcityauditorium.org.

-Hatbox Theatre will present the classic A Christmas Carol on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Produced by Hatbox Theatre, adapted by Jill Pinard and directed by Andrew Pinard, this original adaptation of the Charles Dickens masterpiece focuses on how the dreamlike qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’s work can bring about redemption.

Tickets are $12, $14, or $17 and can be purchased at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Lady Bird (R/2017/93 min.)

Wednesday: 2, 5:30

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 7:40

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (R/2017/115 min.)

Wednesday: 2:05, 7:40

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:55

The Florida Project (R/2017/111 min.)

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 8

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 8

(All times are p.m.)

