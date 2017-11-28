It’s a busy weekend on the craft fair circuit in Concord

If you caught wind of our Craft Fair Issue earlier this month, you know how popular the one-day holiday sales are in this area.

And this week is going to be pretty busy on the craft fair circuit in Concord.

So pick one or go to all of them.

Abbot-Downing

On Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., the Abbot-Downing School PTO will host a holiday vendor fair in the school cafeteria (152 South St.) featuring a wide range of vendors selling their goods, snacks, a raffle table and more.

Admission is free. They are also still looking for volunteers from the Abbot-Downing community to help out – if you’re free.

Grace Episcopal

Grace Episcopal Church’s annual St. Nicholas Fair will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the church (30 Eastman St.) and will feature affordable one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, hand-knit treasures, second-hand jewelry, home-baked goodies and more. Admission is free.

Unitarian Church

The Greens and Artisans’ Fair at Unitarian Universalist Church (274 Pleasant St.) will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will feature custom decorated wreaths, a Christmas basket raffle, plants, a cookie walk, vendors and Christmas boutique items – and lots and lots of baked goods. Lunch will also be available for purchase.

Beaver Meadow

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be almost 100 crafters at Beaver Meadow School (40 Sewalls Falls Road) selling their work, including knitted items, quilts, Christmas decorations, woodwork, candles and lots more.

There will also be a raffle with themed raffle baskets and items donated by crafters along with a bake sale.

Breakfast and lunch items will be available.

Presidential Oaks

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Presidential Oaks (200 Pleasant St.), find handmade items from dozens of local artisans and enjoy holiday music and refreshments as you shop.

There will be door prizes and lunch available to buy from the Big Oak Café.

Capital City

As a fundraiser for the Concord High cheerleading program, this fair will be held Sunday in the Concord High gym (170 Warren St.) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be an array of vendors and crafters, as you look for that oh-so-perfect gift.

Add in a bake sale and lunch for purchase, and this is an event that you won’t want to miss.

