Do you have what it takes to be the top bid?

Just last month, we found ourselves smack dab in the middle of a live auction.

Numbers were flying everywhere, as people all over the Concord Auction Center raised their hands in hopes of taking certain items home with them. And with that being our first time bidding against others, it got a little intense there for a minute.

But we were still able to make our first buy – a child’s rocking chair that was just $10 and no one else bid on.

Sounds thrilling, doesn’t it? Well, we have good news: Both the Zonta Club of Concord and Concord Christian Academy are holding live auctions within the next week, and you all are welcome to attend.

You will find all kinds of great items at both locations, as well as silent auctions, so if you don’t feel like raising your hand all night, just put a large bid for one of those prizes.

Concord Christian

The annual fundraiser for the private, nonprofit Concord Christian Academy will be held on Friday at the Bektash Shrine Center.

If you’re a Boston sports fan, you’re going to want to make your way to this auction. There will be a football signed by the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and yes, we’re talking about none other than New England Patriots legends Tom Brady. He has won five Super Bowls, you know.

But that’s not all. There’s a signed Rob Gronkowski framed picture and a David Ortiz signed baseball.

Just think what it would be like to add one of those prized possessions to your sports memorabilia collection?

If sports isn’t your thing, you can try to acquire an autographed Luke Bryan trucker hat, a kids bike, a woman’s cruiser bike and lift tickets to Pats Peak.

“This is actually going to be a really, really good one,” said Susan Osborne, the school’s director of communications.

Want to know more? Well, there’s also a helicopter ride, high-end artificial Christmas trees, jewelry, coolers and much more up for grabs. Each class will put together a gift basket.

“It’s a great fundraiser for our school,” Osborne said.

It is free to attend, but since it is a live and silent auction, you will need your wallet if you want to place any bids, because you never know when you’ll have the highest bid.

There will be pizza, salad, beverages and desserts available for those who attend.

And all the money raised will go toward helping equip five new classrooms that Concord Christian is set to begin using after Christmas break.

“These five classrooms could not come at a better time,” Osborne said.

The auction starts at 6 p.m.

For more info, email Osborne at sosborne@concordchristian.org or call 228-8888.

Zonta Club

This will be the 27th year of the club’s holiday auction, and it’s all going down Dec. 5 (next Tuesday).

It costs $15 to attend, but all the money goes to support the Zonta Club’s scholarship program that provides much-needed funds to non-traditional female students at NHTI, New Americans at Concord High and college-age students who are seeking a career in public affairs.

The club gives out about $10,000 to $15,000 a year – depending on how well the auction goes.

Club member Janice Severance will be the auctioneer for the night and make sure the crowd has a good time.

“She has a lot of fun and knows all the people who are bidding,” said Donna Raycraft, co-chair of the Zonta ways and means committee. “We tried a professional one year, and no one liked it.”

You can expect to find all kinds of donated auction items, like handmade quilts, hair care products, massage and Reiki services, and lots more.

“The bidding is fast and furious,” Raycraft said.

There will be appetizers and a cash bar, which we encourage to frequent throughout the night, because let’s be honest, you’ll be more likely to bid a few extra bucks with a couple drinks in you.

The food table will include pies, jams and fudge for purchase.

The wine raffle allows you to buy a cork for $20 with a number on it, which corresponds to a bag with an actual bottle of wine in it, valued at $15 to $50.

“For $20, you can get quite a bargain,” Raycraft said.

You can also bid on the scratch ticket bonanza, and enjoy some live music.

The auction begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center.

The deadline to RSVP was Monday, but contact Raycraft at ZontaHolidayAuction@gmail.com or 753-6671, and she’ll get you in.

