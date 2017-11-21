Windmill offering Thanksgiving dinner – again

Kosmas Smirniousdis checks on two of the 65 turkeys the Windmill Family Restaurant is cooking in preparation for the Thanksgiving dinners the restaurant is offering Thursday from noon to three. Smirnioudis’ father started the tradition in 1990 when he paired with the Friendly Kitchen in offering the dinners. GEOFF FORESTER

While most like to use Thanksgiving as a way to forget about work for a day, that’s just not how it goes in the Smirnioudis family.

In fact, for the last 27 years, the owners of the Windmill Restaurant on Loudon Road have actually created more work from themselves on the fourth Thursday in November (and about 10 days prior) – and for a really good reason.

It all started in 1990, when Louie Smirnioudis partnered with the Friendly Kitchen to offer meals to those who didn’t have any place else to go on the holiday. About 30 people showed up the first year, but to illustrate to you just how much its grown, they served 1,150 meals last year.

“As the years went on, the word spread and more people showed up each year,” said Kosmas Smirnioudis, Louie’s son, who know sprearheads the Thanksgiving operation.

And even after Louie passed away in 2013, the family made sure to keep the tradition going. It’s something people look forward to – and really need.

“After (my dad) got the opportunity and opened his own business, he wanted to give back,” Smirnioudis said. “And we didn’t want to let anyone down.”

So Smirnioudis and the Windmill staff have been hard at work since early last week preparing for year 28 this Thursday; there’s going to be a lot of hungry mouths to feed.

“We try our best to get everyone in and out as quick as we can,” Smirnioudis said.

As you can imagine, feeding more than 1,000 people in an afternoon can present a few challenges, especially when the restaurant is open as usual for breakfast. It’s no problem for this group, though.

In all, Windmill will cook 72 turkeys, 300 pounds each of mashed potatoes and squash. There will be 27 pans of stuffing, and don’t forget about the veggies. That’s a lot to do in one day, so they started last Tuesday. Turkeys will be cooked ahead of time and frozen. Items that can be prepped in the days leading up to Thanksgiving will be crossed off the list, while only the veggies and items that won’t keep will be done the day before/day of. In case you were wondering, pies and desserts are being donated, so there will be a sweet treat at the end of the meal.

“It’s for whoever wants to come,” Smirnioudis said. “If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving dinner and don’t want to cook, or you don’t have anywhere to go.”

It started as a free meal and it continues that way to this day. If you want to donate and are able to, anything brought in that day will help offset the costs of food and staff wages for the Windmill.

“We go through a lot of supplies, man hours,” Smirnioudis said. “But we all know what it’s for – and it’s for a good cause.”

Windmill is offering in-restaurant dining on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon, as well as to go orders with a five meals per order limit starting at 11:30 a.m. Dinner will be served till 3 p.m. Signup for deliveries ends Tuesday, so call the restaurant (225-0600) to see if that’s still an option.

Some of you may be wondering how all those people get served? Well, having done this holiday operation for close to three decades, the group of dedicated volunteers has grown into a well-oiled machine that comes back every year. There is no need for volunteers this year, but you can always ask about next year – just wait till after they get through Thanksgiving.

And if you do make your way down to the Windmill for Thanksgiving dinner, make sure to offer up a thank you.

