Go pick out that perfect Christmas tree

Jon is hard at work cutting down his Christmas tree at Rossview Farm last week. AIMEE LAROCHELLE / For the Insider Rossview Farm is getting ready to open for cut your own Christmas trees on Saturday. Tim Goodwin

You know what your living room is missing? A live tree covered in lights, ornaments and tinsel.

Yep, it’s time to bust out the old tape measure and determine what size Christmas tree will fit into your space – and then go out and find the perfect one.

We typically like to wait until December before bringing home a tree, but we understand that some of you can’t wait more than a day or two after Thanksgiving before setting up for Santa.

So, we decided to check in with a few local spots to see what the plans are for this year.

And we hope that you understand that we just don’t have enough resources to find everyone that’s selling trees this year, because we’re quite sure there are a lot of other places around to find a high-quality tree.

Rossview Farm

The Concord farm on District 5 Road opens for business on Saturday.

From then on, Rossview will be open six days a week until the week before Christmas. The final day depends on how many trees are left to be picked, but a good rule of thumb would be before Dec. 20.

This weekend will be the only time you can tag a tree and come back at a later date to cut it down. There’s an extra $5 fee on top of the price of the tree for tagging.

Rossview has balsam and fraser firs available up to nine feet tall. Trees start at $10 with an average cost of somewhere between $35 and $55. Each tree, which is between 12 and 15 years old, is priced individually. They only take cash or checks, so leave the plastic at home – as well as your pets.

Rossview will provide the saws, net your trees and give you twine, but you’ll have to actually tie it to your car.

There will be a fire going in the shop and hot chocolate.

Rossview is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

River Road

Penacook’s cut-your-own location opens the day after Thanksgiving for tagging and selling trees, and will be open weekends after that through Dec. 16.

River Road has balsam and fraser firs and each one is priced individually. You can expect to spend anywhere from $30 to $100, with sizes ranging from six to 12 feet. They only accept cash or check. There will be free hayrides on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

They will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arnie’s Place

The official start of the tree season in Arnie’s parking lot is the day after Thanksgiving, but they’ll be there on Wednesday – if you just can’t wait.

Arnie’s brings in about 3,500 trees, ranging in size from four feet to 14 feet, and you can expect to pay anywhere from $20 to $125 – depending on the size.

The tree operation is entering its 27th year, and will be open seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through the second weekend in December, so you have some time.

