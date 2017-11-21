Holiday shows are about to take over the city

The holiday season is upon us, and we know how your schedule can fill up pretty quick. So we wanted to let you know about all these great holiday shows on the horizon.

Here’s a quick look at what’s coming up, and we’ll go into more detail as the dates get closer.

Concord City Auditorium

The Concord Community Concert Association & N.H. Theatre Factory will kick off the holiday season with A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20. For more, visit nhtheatrefactory.org/ christmascarol.html.

Turning Pointe Center of Dance will share its 36th annual family-friendly performance of The Nutcracker on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $18, and available at the studio – 371 Pembroke St., Pembroke – or at the door.

The New Hampshire School of Ballet brings the second rendition of The Nutcracker to the Audi on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $18, and available at Gibson’s Bookstore, and the dance studio – 183 Londonderry Turnpike, Hooksett.

Concord Dance Academy will wow audiences with its annual Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 2 at 1 and 6 p.m., and Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

You can also visit with Santa and help the Friends of the Concord City Auditorium and the Friendly Kitchen by taking part in the bake sale and raffles.

Tickets are $15, and available at Concord Dance Academy, 26 Commercial St.

Symphony New Hampshire is bringing the Holiday Pops Concert to the Audi on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Join internationally touring Act of Congress as they perform an American take on your holiday favorites with Symphony N.H.

Tickets are $18 – $49, with $10 student tickets. Children 15 and under are free. Senior discounts available. Available at symphonynh.org, or by calling 595-9156 and at the door.

Capitol Center for the Arts

Eastern Ballet Institute performs The Nutcracker Dec. 2-3.

Tchaikovsky’s cherished score is played by a 20-piece live orchestra with musicians from the region and several from the Concord High School Orchestra – and beautifully danced by students and alumni of Eastern Ballet Institute in Concord.

During the ACT I overture, a slideshow will be playing of antique New Hampshire wintertime photos.

Tickets are $18-23, plus any fees. Additional $3 per ticket day of show.

Buzz Ball 2017 returns to the Capitol Center on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Join Greg and the Morning Buzz, your hosts for the evening and their crazy friends for this holidays treat.

The show features New England’s best entertainment with some very special guest musicians, comedians and actors. This is the ultimate holiday rock and roll variety show.

Tickets are $30-$40, plus any fees.

Following the success of the Emmy-nominated “A New Hampshire Chronicle Christmas at Rocking Horse Studio,” and Spotlight Cafe shows in 2014 -16, The Rocking Horse Christmas show moves to the Capitol Center main stage on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

The evening features traditional and contemporary Christmas music as performed by some of the Granite State’s finest singers and musicians.

Tickets are $24.50, plus any fees.

Ring in the holiday season with the Holiday Pops on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. featuring the Capital Jazz Orchestra and guest vocalists CJ Poole and Laura Daigle, along with narrator Laura Knoy of NHPR who will be reciting her traditional version of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Tickets are $27.50 – $47.50, plus any fees.

Hatbox Theatre

In this original adaptation of the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, Hatbox Theatre focuses on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’s work can bring about redemption. Is it “an undigested bit of beef” – a line in the original story – that leads Scrooge to have bad dreams or is he really being visited by ghosts intent on helping him redeem himself? It’s produced by Hatbox Theatre, adapted by Jill Pinard and directed by Andrew Pinard.

The show runs Dec. 1-17, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

St. Paul’s School

The St. Paul’s School Ballet Company will present The Nutcracker: Act II.

This abridged version of The Nutcracker is free of charge and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Each show will last approximately one hour and all ages are welcome.

Shows are Dec. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. in Memorial Hall.

Although not required for admission, guests are invited to bring toy donations for holiday distribution to local children through Concord charitable organizations. Donated toys should not exceed $25 in value and should be unwrapped.

