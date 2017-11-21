Go Try It: Try to strike it rich with the Treasure Tree at the Feztival of Trees

Jon fills out the raffle ticket to be entered into the drawing for the Treasure Tree at the Bektash Shrine Center's Feztival of the Trees. The tree contains $1,500 worth of scratch tickets -- which could unlock untold millions -- as well as a $2,000 cash prize. It's easy to see why this tree is dealt with separately from the rest -- this one costs $5 per ticket or three for $10. Jon bought three (keeping fingers crossed). AIMEE BODELL / For the Insider

The Feztival of Trees is a good time for the whole family. With so much to see – and so much potential to win fun prizes – it can be easy to lose your concentration in there.

We’re here to remind you that there’s one tree you definitely don’t want to miss – the Treasure Tree.

The Treasure Tree is exciting because of all the potential money it could come with, as well as the inherent risk.

What’s this risk, you might be wondering? Well, the Treasure Tree is loaded with $1,500 worth of scratch tickets, which could all win $100 or could all be losers. It’s the intrigue of knowing that maybe, just maybe, the next one you scratch could set you up for life.

If you do, by some remarkable stroke of terrible luck, lose on every single ticket, there’s a silver – or should we say, green – lining. The tree also comes with $2,000, free and clear.

If you want, you could “let it ride” by putting all $2,000 right back into more scratch tickets at the nearest convenience store, but if we won it we’d likely keep the cash and use it for something more constructive.

That’s why we entered the drawing last weekend.

Since there’s so much potential money up for grabs with this tree, it isn’t included in the regular Feztival of Trees lineup. In other words, you can’t just drop your tickets, which are sold in sheets of 30 for $5, into a post for the Treasure Tree.

Instead, if you want a chance to win the treasure, approach the tree and talk to the person sitting at the table right next to it. They’ll tell you that tickets for the Treasure Tree are $5 each or three for $10. We opted to get three.

Once you’ve paid, you’ll get a strip of paper to write your name, address, telephone number and email address. Then you can drop your slip(s) into the box on the table.

Then, just sit back and start thinking about what kind of sports car you’ll buy and where in the world you’ll sail to after winning the jackpot.

When the winning ticket is drawn on Sunday afternoon, the winner will have to be by his or her phone to pick up. If the winner doesn’t answer, the folks at the Bektash Shrine Center will just pull again and call someone else, so you’ll really want to make sure your phone is all charged up come Sunday.

In the meantime, we wish you all the best of luck (though not so much that you win and we don’t).

Related Posts