Get those last-minute essentials you need for Thanksgiving

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and you open the fridge to discover you have no beer, no pies and no clue where you’re going to be able to stock up at this point in time.

It’s true that by now it is probably too late to place your special orders for pies, turkeys or complete, ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals, but that doesn’t mean you have to show up to the in-laws’ empty-handed.

There are plenty of local businesses around here that will be open Wednesday for all your last-minute Thanksgiving needs. We checked in with several of them to find out what they’ll have.

Carter Hill Orchard

It’s too late to place special orders for pies at Carter Hill Orchard, but they’ll have plenty available on a walk-in basis – while supplies last, of course. They’ll have apple, apple crumb, pumpkin, blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, fruit of the orchard and pecan pies to choose from.

They’ll also have cider, apples, zucchini breads and pumpkin breads, as well as some maple products to sweeten up the meal.

The orchard will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Call 225-2625 for more info.

Apple Hill Farm

Apple Hill Farm on Mountain Road will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Wednesday, the last business day of the year. They’ll have apple, apple crumb, blueberry, blueberry crumb, strawberry rhubarb and pumpkin pies available on a limited basis. Apple Hill has been taking pie orders, too, but owner Diane Souther said they always make extras for people who just want to drop in and grab something quick.

Apart from pies, you can also get squash rolls, squash, potatoes, cookies, breads, jams, jellies and, of course, plenty of apples. They’ll also have some New Hampshire wines and hard ciders.

Call Apple Hill at 224-8862 before you head out to make sure they’ll still have what you’re looking for.

Lithermans Limited

Lithermans Limited, the Hall Street brewery, will have a rare Wednesday business day, in order to help out the craft-beer lovers on the day before Thanksgiving. They’ll be open from noon to 7, and if you stop in for a growler of howler fill, you can check out the brand-new expanded tasting room, which just opened last Thursday.

You might want to try out Quadracalabasia, which is brewed with pumpkins from Apple Hill Farm, or Lil Peach of my Heart, which will be released to the world Wednesday. The Lithermans guys may have a surprise for another variety in cans, but you’ll have to check it out to see.

Give them a call at 818-9102 for more.

Marketplace New England

Marketplace New England on North Main Street will be a good place to stop before Thanksgiving. They’ll be open Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and they’ ll have essentials like Hermit Woods wine (from Meredith), Zorvino Vineyards wine (from Sandown), Coffin Cellars wine (from Webster), as well as things like cheese platters, cutting boards, coasters, serving trays, dips, mustards – and it’s all New England made.

Call 227-6297 for more.

Local Baskit

Local Baskit, tucked away in the Concord Center, has all your craft beer needs covered. You can stop in any time between noon and 7 and grab some nice beers, including Henniker Brewing Co.’s The Roast coffee stout, several offerings from Concord Craft Brewing, barrel-aged Oak Jacked Imperial Pumpkin and even a peanut butter porter from Foolproof.

They’ll also have a few pies from Apple Hill, as well as cookies, artisan breads and other sides that will add to Thanksgiving.

Call 219-0882 for more.

Concord Craft Brewing

Concord Craft Brewing will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Stop in and grab a growler of some seasonals like Wayfarer Coffee Stout or Vanilla Bean Porter. The whole family will thank you.

Call 856-7625 for more.

