Fill your holiday with good choices

Before you go creating a plan to taste-test every appetizer and dessert at your family’s Thanksgiving gathering, you might want to hold off.

Sure, you want to enjoy yourself on a holiday that is largely based on eating, but do you really need that second (or third) espresso martini or slice of apple pie?

We’d say go for it, so it’s a good thing we checked in with Michelle Smith, a registered dietician with Concord Hospital’s Center for Health Promotion.

She’s a little more level-headed when it comes to eating the right way, which is why she likes to follow the healthy eating plate model. it calls for half your plate to consist of fruits and vegetables. One quarter to be filled with whole grains or starches and the remaining quarter to consist of lean proteins.

“And I don’t mean pile them up,” Smith said.

We understand, this might not be what you want to hear heading into a season filled with all kinds of delicious foods that one should probably avoid. But trust us – and Smith – you’ll be glad you did.

So let’s set up a little scenario for Thanksgiving. You think it’s a good idea to skip breakfast to be ready for the big meal, but that’s not true. When your body is famished, you can loose control and pig out. So eat a balanced breakfast with fruits, whole grains and protein.

Once you arrive at fill-in-the-blank family or friend who is hosting this year, there are appetizers everywhere. Cheese, crackers, meatballs, pigs in a blanket, cheese dip, and some token veggies. You want to try it all, but remember, dinner is likely in the not-too-distant future, so refrain from going too crazy with the apps. Do one small plate of your favorites and be the trend setter when it comes to snacking on the veggies.

“My family tends to eat before it eats,” Smith said.

With your plate in front of you at the dinner table, remember to follow the healthy eating plate model. Begin your meal with the veggies, which tend to fill you up, and then go for the good stuff. As hard as it might sound, try and stick to one plate.

“We’re not supposed to eat till we’re stuffed,” she said.

When dessert rolls around, grab the smallest plate you can find. The post-it note idea works well – try and fit your sweet treats in that small space. Don’t just start grabbing anything and everything, survey the landscape and identify the ones you really want to try. If you do end up with more on your plate than should be, find someone to share it with. And instead of having beer after beer, substitute a water or seltzer.

“A person who plans, is a person who is successful,” Smith said. “A lot of it is being confident you can get back on track the day after.”

Another important piece is exercise. Going for a walk or run in the morning is a good idea, as well as between your big meal and dessert. It will help your food digest and burn off a few calories.

“And if you’re the one hosting, send the leftover desserts home,” Smith said.

Smith is also a contributing member of the Capital Area Wellness Coalition, which meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Center for Health Promotion, 49 S. Main St. Visit capwellness.org for more.

Related Posts