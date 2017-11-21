Concord, we’re thankful for so much this year

Jasmine Reinert, 18 of Salem serves customers seated at the bar at the Red Arrow Diner on Loudon Road in Concord on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Reinert previously worked at the Londonderry location before transferring to the new Concord restaurant. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ Construction workers from R.D. Edmunds of Franklin attend to the drainage lines as the site work has begun for the roundabout on Mountain Road in East Concord near exit 16 of I-93 Friday. GEOFF FORESTER

This time of year is the perfect opportunity to sit back and reflect. To think about the things in your life that you’re most thankful for – it is almost Thanksgiving after all. And really, isn’t that the point?

Around these parts, there’s plenty to be thankful for. Sure, on a personal note, we both have lovely families and all is good on that side of the equation, but this is about you Concord – and not a longwinded explanation of how great we think our personal lives are that most of you probably would find a little too self-serving.

As a member of the Insider team, we’re pretty lucky to get an up-close, behind-the-scenes look at a lot of cool stuff in the city. So, of course, we’re thankful for that, because then we get to share all kinds of great stuff with you, but also the many things that have transpired around our state capital over the last year or so.

Construction season is over

Now for those of you who don’t know, our offices are located off Sewalls Falls Road (right next to the bridge).

It’s a great spot, quiet and yada yada yada.

But to put it mildly, it hasn’t been the easiest place to travel too and from in recent years.

First, it was the bridge being out of commission for what seemed like an eternity and not being able to take a right out of the driveway, which made everything take a lot longer to get to on that side of town.

Once that was done it was great, but then this summer, the Exit 16 roundabout project took shape, and if you took a ride in that direction during the daytime hours, you know it was not fun with all that traffic.

But it’s over and done now, the rotary looks great and we don’t have to stop anymore, unless there’s traffic, of course.

Red Arrow Diner

Concord was desperately in need of a place to get a quality bite to eat at all hours of the night.

And this summer, with the opening of the Red Arrow Diner location on Loudon Road, you can get pancakes at 11 p.m. or chicken tenders at 5 a.m.

We don’t typically stay up that late with kids and all, but having the option sure is nice.

Beginning in February, we were finally taken off our Concord (and Bow) restrictions and allowed to explore other locations around the state.

While we were only allowed to leave for a week at a time, it was much-needed progress and something we hope continues in the coming months.

(If you have any ideas or spots to check out, send us an email to news@theconcordinsider.com).

For so many years, Concord was in desperate need of a craft brewery; now, we have two.

And even though its been some time since Lithermans Limited (last April) and Concord Craft Brewing (January) opened their doors, things have changed. Both went from a spot where you could only get one, 4-ounce taster of each beer on tap with no refills, to being able to order an entire pint – and another if you want.

And we need to try more of the great beer. Stay tuned.

McGowan

As you know, we’re big fans of the arts, so the thought of McGowan Fine Art closing was downright sad. We’re glad it all got figured out and it has moved into the new spot. You should go check it out – starting Friday.

Concord High fall sports

As both big sports guys, it’s always nice to see the local squads do well.

The Concord boys soccer earned its second Division I title in the last three years, while the boys cross-country team ran all over the state competition to wins at the Division I meet and Meet of Champions.

Way to go!

There’s been a lot of energy exerted over the last few years trying to figure out a more permanent solution for the winter shelter.

We’re glad that is no longer a concern moving forward with the new 40-bed facility being built behind the Concord Homeless Resource Center on North Main Street.

It sure will help to have everything in one area.

We couldn’t do all this fun and zany stuff without you guys reading each week. So thanks, and keep the good story ideas coming.

