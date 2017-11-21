Another year, another wacky assortment of displays at the Feztival of the Trees

Well, what can we say? Another year, another bewildering, wacky and entertaining display of trees and wreaths at the Bektash Shrine Center's Feztival of the Trees. This year's Feztival features 106 trees -- only a fraction of which are pictured here. JON BODELL / Insider staff
At long last, the Feztival of Trees has returned to the Bektash Shrine Center on Pembroke Road.

Every year before Thanksgiving the function hall fills up with dozens of fake Christmas trees, decked out in some of the oddest decorations you’ll ever see. This year there are 106 trees, and when we stopped by last Sunday, it seemed like there was a truly eclectic assortment – even for the Feztival of Trees.

There are also miniature trees, wreaths (which are mostly of the traditional variety), a silent auction room and the famous Treasure Tree, full of scratch tickets.

The Feztival of Trees runs through Sunday, with the day off Thursday. Check it out and/or call 225-5372 for more info.

