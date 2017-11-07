It’s holiday craft fair season, so get shopping

One of the great things about holiday craft fairs is all the raffle prizes you can win. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

If you haven’t noticed all the signs along city streets, and ads in this very paper, it’s holiday craft fair season.

It really started last week in this area with a handful of shows, and moving forward over the next five weeks, there’s lots more in store.

You’ll find all sorts of one-of-a-kind creations, from jewelry and blankets to home decor, candles and soaps. And that’s just a few things that came to mind.

It’s a great way to kick start your holiday shopping, or find that perfect something for that person on your list who doesn’t want just another great internet deal.

We looked high and low to find any and all holiday craft fairs in the area, and feel we did a pretty darn good job. But that’s not to say there aren’t more – we just didn’t find anything about them.

So use this as your trusty guide to holiday craft fairs in Concord and Bow, and get to shopping.

United Church of Penacook

Community Drive and Canal Street

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Concord Hospital Annual Holiday Craft Fair

Concord Hospital, 250 Pleasant St.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

38th Annual Bow PTO Craft Fair

Bow High School, 32 White Rock Hill Road, Bow

Nov. 18-19, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost is $2 at the door.

Holiday Arts and Craft Fair Open House

Concord Community Arts Center, 40 Thorndike St.

Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rundlett Middle School Craft Fair

144 South St.

Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

68 N. State St.

Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Abbot-Downing School PTO Holiday Vendor Fair

152 South St.

Nov. 30 6 to 8 p.m.

Winter Giftopolis– Midnight Merriment

7 Eagle Square

Dec. 1, 6:30 to 11 p.m.

28th Annual Beaver Meadow School Craft Fair and Bake Sale

40 Sewalls Falls Road

Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crafts at the Capitol

Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S Main St.

Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Capital Area Artisans Holiday Fair

Presidential Oaks, 200 Pleasant St.

Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grace Episcopal

30 Eastman St.

Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to noon

Pleasant View Retirement

227 Pleasant St.

Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Capital City Craft Fair

Concord High School, 170 Warren St.

Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Craft Fair

Merrimack Valley High School, 106 Village St., Penacook

Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12th annual Christmas Craft Fair

Bishop Brady High School, 25 Columbus Ave.

Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holiday Fair 2017

McLane Audubon Center, 84 Silk Farm Road

Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

