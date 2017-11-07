Go Try It: Create a prize-winning burger at Red Arrow Diner

The Red Arrow Burger Bar choices for the Red Arrow Diner Burger Bar Challenge. This here is the Arrow Burger from the Red Arrow Diner, but now is the time for you to create your own -- it could make you famous (in the world of people whose names are in restaurant menus, anyway)! JON BODELL / Insider staff

We all dream of being big-time, world-class chefs, don’t we? Fantasize as we might, for most of us, getting to that level just isn’t realistic – until now.

Red Arrow Diner, Concord’s newest 24-hour eatery, is offering all of us the opportunity to be their next burger chef – well, sort of.

It’s called the Burger Bar Challenge, and the goal is simple: Select your favorite ingredients from Red Arrow’s massive Burger Bar menu to create your own fantasy burger.

When your server delivers your custom burger, post a selfie with your creation as well as the ingredients you chose to Red Arrow’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages using the hashtag #RedArrowBurger.

Red Arrow staff will then pick four lucky winners – one from each Red Arrow location – to have their signature burgers featured in the actual Red Arrow Diner menu forever more – like the Adam Sandler Burger. That’s a pretty big deal.

All contest entries must be posted as described above by Nov. 30 at 11:59pm.

On Dec. 1, all entries will be posted to Red Arrow Diner’s Facebook page and be open for voting. Entries will receive 1 point for a “like,” 3 points for a comment and 5 points for each share on Facebook.

Only one comment per person per day can earn points.

At the end, the points will be tallied up and the big winners will be announced just in time for Christmas. A winner from each Red Arrow location will be featured in the menu – that’s four new signature burgers to try.

Now, we were excited to learn of this challenge because we figured it would be another good excuse to grab some food on the company’s dime. But the more we thought about it, the more we started feeling morally compromised – it wouldn’t really be fair to everyone else if we used our massive power as media juggernauts to sway votes to our side. After all, we’re pretty much the leading authorities on burgers in Concord.

So instead, we decided to take a slightly different angle and tell you what we would make, if we were to enter this challenge.

We’d start with two beef patties – no messing around – and add some corned beef hash for a little bit of a breakfast feel. From there, we’d keep the breakfast meat party going by throwing some bacon in there, too. We’d then add some onion rings to the burger, because having them on the side just slows everything down. Finally, to add a little kick, we’d top it all off with some jalapeno slices and a dollop of Sriracha.

We’d call it the Hot Breakfast Burger (patent pending), and we imagine it would be a very popular option around here.

If you choose to copy this recipe, you’ll be doing so at your own peril, as you likely won’t be the only one, and this whole contest is about being original.

So start thinking and get familiar with the menu, because there are a lot of options.

To get started, go to redarrowdiner.com/menu. Then, once you’re thoroughly prepared, head to the restaurant on Loudon Road and make your dreams a reality!

Related Posts