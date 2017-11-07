Concord Handmade to open on South Main

Concord Handmade, a holiday pop-up shop, is open for its sixth year, located at 26 Pleasant St. Tim Goodwin

At this time of year, people are starting to get into the holiday spirit. Slowly and surely, we all start making our lists and figuring out just what we want to give to each person in our lives.

Sometimes it’s a quick easy trip to the store, but in other circumstances, you’re in search of that unique, one-of-a-kind item. Luckily for you, Concord’s holiday pop-up shop, Concord Handmade, is close to opening for another holiday season.

For the seventh year in a row, Alison Murphy has rented out a vacant downtown storefront to set up shop and sell all kinds of handmade items made by artists from New Hampshire, New England and beyond.

Concord Handmade will open Nov. 15 at 18 S. Main St. in the former location of the American Bodybuilding Supplements, next to the old Concord Theatre and just down the way from the Concord Food Co-op.

This will be Murphy’s sixth location in her seven years of opening the store, spending the last two in the same location on Pleasant Street. But that’s just how it goes when your store in only open for about six weeks a year – you take what space you can get.

“The space wasn’t available from last year,” she said.

It’s opening a little early this year, which means you’ll have more time to shop.

“Thanksgiving is earlier this year, so it changes everything for me,” Murphy said.

Murphy officially took over the space at the beginning of the month and has been working to make sure everything has a spot.

“Most of what I do when I get into the shop is stare at it for a bit – to figure out where everything is going to be,” Murphy said.

That way when she opens and customers pop in, it looks like the store has been there for a lot longer than it actually has.

This year’s edition will feature about 70 artists with just about anything you can think of when it comes to hand crafted items. We’re talking jewelry, clothes, art and a big emphasis on New Hampshire specific stuff and Christmas ornaments.

“That’s a lot,” Murphy said. “It’s a smaller space, so you will know there are 70 different artists in there.”

Concord Handmade will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

