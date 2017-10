For the last 20-plus years, the Flanders family in Bow throw a pumpkin carving party and this year saw 45 friends and family show up and 23 pumpkins get carved. Courtesy For the last 20-plus years, the Flanders family in Bow throw a pumpkin carving party and this year saw 45 friends and family show up and 23 pumpkins get carved. Courtesy

Every fall for the last 20-plus years, right before Halloween, the Flanders family in Bow has thrown a pumpkin-carving party. This year, a whopping 45 friends and family showed up and 23 pumpkins were carved. Nine-year-old Alexis Mapes, the great-great niece of Dolores Flanders, had her pumpkin – which was Cinderella’s coach-themed, with a little princess Cinderella inside – voted No. 1. Mapes took home the honorary crown for her winning creation.

