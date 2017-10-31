Take a tour of studios, galleries and shops

Sue Roberts of Roberts Greenhouse picks wool, something she will be demonstrating during N.H. Open Doors. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Kelsey Lorden puts the finishing touches on a fairy garden at Roberts Greenhouse. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Andy Hampton of Hampton pottery paints tiles, a hands on craft he will offer at his home studio during N.H. Open Doors. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Andy Hampton of Hampton pottery paints tiles, a hands on craft he will offer at his home studio during N.H. Open Doors. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Kristin Kennedy works on a piece of jewelry in her downtown Concord studio. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Kristin Kennedy works on a piece of jewelry in her downtown Concord studio. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Tim makes a leaf book at Twiggs Gallery, a craft that you can try during a visit to the Boscawen art hotspot. ADELE SANBORN / For the Insider Tim makes a leaf book at Twiggs Gallery, a craft that you can try during a visit to the Boscawen art hotspot. ADELE SANBORN / For the Insider Dave Emerson of Old Ways Traditions working at one of his lathes. Courtesy Sam Durfee will show off his blacksmithing talents at Old Ways Traditions. Courtesy Andy Hampton tends to his outdoor kiln. Courtesy You can roast marshmallows during your visit to Petal in the Pines. Courtesy You can learn all about the distillery process at Cold Garden Spirits in Canterbury, while also doing some taste tasting. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff You can learn all about the distillery process at Cold Garden Spirits in Canterbury, while also doing some taste tasting. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Mill Brook Gallery & Sculpture Garden outdoor sculpture exhibit will be available for viewing through Sunday. So if you want to see Sun Pavilion by Murray Dewart you might want to make your way over there. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The exhibition center at Canterbury Shaker Village is full of great old stuff. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff

Fall weekends in New Hampshire are some of the best of the year.

With the bright colors of foliage acting as a backdrop, you can’t beat spending crisp sunny days apple picking, pumpkin carving and jumping around in leaf piles.

And if you’re a fan of the arts, this Saturday and Sunday is right up your alley. N.H. Open Doors is an event that can’t – and shouldn’t – be missed. It includes great demonstrations, visually inspiring work and lots of tasty treats.

Artists open their studio doors to the public – many of which are in their private homes, that gives you a glimpse into the world of their creativity.

With more than 100 participating in this weekend’s League of N.H. Craftsmen created event, you could spend both days logging mile after mile on the odometer and never even come close to seeing it all.

And that’s the beauty of it. This event allows you to explore places you typically might not travel to, on a weekend that might otherwise be spent raking said foliage into those giant piles. But as we all know, winter is not too far away so this is a golden opportunity to spend one more fun-filled weekend exploring all corners of the Granite State.

Since it’s hard to cover more than 100 locations in one story, we took the liberty of spreading things out. We don’t typically venture outside of the big city of Concord (and Bow), but this is such a great event, we figured, why not.

So we searched high and low for the places that make up the Monitor coverage area to give you a helpful little guide of where to find some of the highlights of the two days. Unfortunately, we couldn’t catch up with everybody, but thankfully there’s tons of great info on nhopendoors.com (including times for each location) in case we missed anything or you need more info.

Also, if you turn to pages 26 and 27, you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the participants, phone numbers, websites (if applicable) and addresses. It’s a handy little tool that will allow you to keep tabs of where you’re going while on the road.

And as another way to enhance the N.H. Open Doors experience, make sure you enter the passport contest.

There are two ways to take part. You can snap photos during your Open Doors tour and share them on the N.H. Open Doors Facebook page or on your Instagram using #NHOpenDoors2017.

The more locations you post, the greater your chances to win.

You can also print out the N.H. Open Doors Passport form and take it with you on your tour.

Obtain signatures at each location you visit (a minimum of five locations is required), and then scan and email or mail your completed form by Nov. 27, 2017 to: Sarah Nyhan, League of N.H. Craftsmen, 49 S. Main St., Suite 100, Concord, N.H. 03301.

There are also a bunch of ready-made itineraries on the website that you can follow.

But really, just get out there and have some fun. During your travels, make sure to stop for a bite to eat along the way at the many great restaurants (too many to name here). There will be snacks at locations, because all that learning and creating will certainly make you hungry.

The organizer of this wonderful event has its headquarters in the state capital. At the 49 S. Main St. spot, you’ll find its final show of the year, the North Country Workshops Exhibition (which you can get a sneak peek of on pages 10 and 11).

Just up the street on the north side of Main Street, you’ll find the League’s fine craft gallery, which sells creations from many members. And those are just two of the eight League locations around the state.

With work from more than 70 artists on hand, there’s no shortage of stuff to look at.

There are many pieces remaining from the 25th annual outdoor exhibit, which if you didn’t see you really should, as well as a painting and indoor sculpture show in the upstairs gallery space.

Kristin Kennedy

If you’ve never caught a glimpse of Kennedy’s work, here’s a great chance. Her storefront/studio is just off the main drag in Concord and her one-of-a-kind jewelry is a must see.

She’ll have brand new designs out for this weekend, with stones she’s never used before, and while she won’t be making any of it live, she will have lots of time to tell you all about her creative process.

The North Main Street store features all kinds of work from artisans in New Hampshire and beyond, including many who will have open studios this weekend.

There will be some great sales, but if you’re going to go, make sure it’s on Saturday because they won’t be open Sunday.

BoscawenTwiggs Gallery

There will be lots going on at Twiggs this weekend, and it should most certainly be a must-stop on your tour.

Owner Adele Sanborn has put together a great lineup of artist and crafts, and it just so happens to coincide with the opening of her latest show, Glow.

There will be a total of five visiting artists at Twiggs. Bead artist Gail Devoid and book artist Gail Smuda will be upstairs in the gallery space, both doing demonstrations.

SherRee West will be doing a free make-and-take with alcohol inks and Christmas tree balls. Holly Forsgren will bring her spinning wheel to spin her own yarn, and metal artist Ken Hanson will have his work on display to talk about the process of creating it. He uses torches, which would be a cool demo, but not the safest inside a gallery.

All day Saturday, Sanborn will be doing a hands-on craft where you can make a book using an actual leaf that fell from a tree.

We did it ourselves to see what it was all about and it was pretty cool – and rather simple and quick. It involves a leaf, paper, a needle and thread.

On Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m., Louise Jacobs will demonstrate how she makes her felted acorns.

CanterburyFox Country Smokehouse

If you’ve never seen a smokehouse at work, then you have to make your way to Fox Country.

Operator Bill Annis will be giving tours throughout the weekend.

He will explain the process of how they turn already tasty cheeses and meats into even more of a treat.

You can walk through the coolers to learn about the curing process, take a look around one of the 2,000-pound smokers, that produce lots of great smells, and then, at the end, you get to sample some of those meats and cheeses.

If you get over there on Saturday, there’s a good chance you’ll catch a batch of cheese actually in the smoking process.

Cold Garden

Last year’s N.H. Open Doors was the best weekend Cold Garden had after opening last July, and owner Greg Meeh is hoping for a repeat.

Just a stone’s throw away from Shaker Village, Cold Garden is in the business of making brandy and whiskey using local fruits, some of which are grown across the street in Meeh’s garden.

They use apple cider, grapes, quince and kiwi. Some of the liquors have been aged in barrels.

At the distillery, you can see a bird’s-eye view of the equipment, which might be in use depending on when the latest batch is ready, and get a full description of the distilling process.

The tasting room will be open, where you can try three ¼-ounce samples for $5 or seven for $10.

If your taste buds are impressed, you can bring a bottle home with you for later, but it will cost you some money.

Shaker Village

Take a guided tour of the famed Canterbury Shaker Village at either 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., while also checking out the exhibition space from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The store will be open both days, and is filled with lots of great work from local artisans and Shaker-inspired crafts like brooms and boxes made at the village.

On Sunday, join Canterbury United Community Church and Church of the Woods for a special spiritual retreat day with services, walks and yoga.

Someday Farm

There will be lots of animals to see if you make your way to Someday Farm Alpacas.

In addition to the 20 alpacas – and four babies – you can visit with some chickens, free-range rabbits and horses. You’ll even be able to feed some of them.

Owner Barbie Tilton will explain the process of how the alpaca fleece is processed and turned into a product, some of which you can purchase in the farm’s shop.

Old Ways Traditions

If you’re looking for demos and the chance to try out some of the old-school techniques and tools used by the Shakers, then you’ll want to find your way to Dave Emerson’s place.

You can see Emerson working on his lathe, turning to create a Shaker carrier box, or turning and dove tailing.

Sam Durfee will show off his blacksmithing skills, while Mark Kneeland is set to demonstrate just how he makes his hand-carved wooden spoons. Both Durfee and Kneeland will be there only on Saturday.

There will be tools for the kids (and adults) to try, like a spoke shave, shaving horse, saws and drills. Should be fun.

Petal in the Pines

This is the final weekend of the year for Donna Miller and Petal in the Pines.

And does she plan on going out with some excitement.

You can take a walk on the Tale Trail, following pages of a festive seasonal storybook hung from trees that will end up in a special place where you can make a nature craft.

There’s the nature classroom and activity stations, one of which will let you build a fairy house, as well as a giant campfire where you can roast marshmallows.

Sue Roberts has a lot of local crafters come to her greenhouse and nursery each year, and N.H. Open Doors is one way to bring a bunch of them together.

There will be a basket-weaving demo courtesy of the folks at Michelle’s Garden, and a wool felt craft demo with Nadja Heidelberg

The Creative Knitwit will allow you to try your hand at crocheting, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Roberts will be giving a raw wool roving demonstration on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. – and maybe more depending on the interest.

For a small cost, you can put together a tea cup floral arrangement or make your own fairy garden with a wide variety of mythical materials.

Add in all kinds of consignments for sale, freshly baked bread to taste and other displays, and Roberts is going to be a great place to try and see a variety of things.

Even before N.H. Open Doors officially kicks off, Main Street Bookends will take part in the first Warner Art Walk on Friday with a new show in the bookstore’s gallery.

It’s all part of the show, Kearsarge Magazine’s Five Featured Artists, and there will be a reception Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Upton Chandler

Also part of the Warner Art Walk, the Warner Historical Society owned house, will feature 15 artists during the weekend.

All will be selling their work, but most will be doing some sort of demonstration, from tile making to basket making to spinning.

The museum store will be open, selling Warner Historical Society swag.

thisbirdsabsurd

Jennifer Diggs opens up her studio just once a year and it’s during N.H. Open Doors.

You can meet the inspiration for Diggs’s work, her collection of chickens that is up to about 30.

Diggs doesn’t have any special demos planned, but will be working on projects throughout the weekend, so you can still see just how she makes her stuff.

You can even enter a raffle for a chance to win some chicken nuggets, and no we’re not talking about the ones from McDonald’s.

ChichesterHampton Pottery

Venture to Andy Hampton’s home studio on the back roads of Chichester and you’ll find quite the experience.

Not only will Hampton have a wide variety of plates, mugs, vases, small planters and wall hangings to peruse and purchase, but you’ll get to see the final process in action.

Hampton built an outdoor kiln this summer and that thing will be rip roaring both days as he fires some of his work – and yours. That’s because Hampton has a little project in store for visitors, as you can grab a small 4-inch-by-4-inch tile, glaze it and watch it fired in the kiln, before taking it home as a little memento.

In her South Sutton home studio, Wright will be demonstrating the art of needle felting all weekend.

She will be making ornaments because they only take about an hour and aren’t too involved so she can spend time explaining the process as she goes.

And if you’re interested in what you see, you can try your hand at needle felting by making a felted acorn.

Sher Kamman has put together a collection of artists for this weekend, and each will be showing their various mediums.

Kamman will have her fine art photography on display, while jeweler Elizabeth Moulton has unique earring and necklaces to display, as well as Ann Saunderson’s fine art.

With seven rooms to explore, there’s lots to see.

Say hello to the sheep and goats, taste Der Markt’s very own Windhover Farm honey and learn about the bees who produce it by visiting the observation hive. There are beeswax candles and stands handmade in the adjacent Marklin Candle factory, along with the work of many local artists.

Julie Schroeppel

Take a trip to Schroeppel’s home studio and learn all about her glass cutting and fusing techniques as she offers an indepth explanation and demonstration.

Sage & Twine

Throughout Open Doors weekend, painter Amy Rothe will be giving furniture painting demonstrations and answering questions about both paint lines and techniques. Plus, the cider pot will be on.

Others

As we mentioned before, there are eight League locations around the state and each offer up a little something different.

The ones in Littleton, Hanover and Meredith are all offering demos during the weekend, by artists in those areas.

At Birds on the Wing in Loudon, League member Julie Robinson will be selling hand-crafted scarves, jewelry and leather goods, and raffling off a pair of earrings.

Hackleboro Pottery in Canterbury will have traditional blue and white pottery, hand-braided wool rugs, hand-quilted bed quilts, table runners, wall hangings, hand-painted goose eggs and homemade jams

janebalshaw creative in Canterbury will be showing off her hand-painted art quilts in her working studio and gallery, as well as her hand-crafted skincare remedies.

Country Cobwebs in Warner has unique and handmade items including food gifts, home decor, books, cards, jewelry, and will have warm cider and a sampling of the food items.

Marsh Meadow Bison in Canterbury wants you to see the bison, the calves, heifers and their bull, Buford.

They will have bison steaks, roasts, burgers, sausage, bones and other bison products for sale, as well as cups of hot apple cider.

Lori Rollason in Hillsborough is opening her studio doors to show you around and share her pottery-making processes.

