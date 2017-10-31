Roundup of live music, theater and movies

It’s another busy week of entertainment in the capital city. We have a big-time TV star coming to town, a new play at Hatbox Theatre and all kinds of regular local musicians playing at the usual hot spots.

Here’s the rundown:

Music

Wednesday

The Modernistics, purveyors of American song and dance, will take the stage at the Concord City Auditorium as part of Free Walker Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m. It will be an upbeat show of music and dance from the Great American Songbook with crowd-pleasing favorites by Duke Ellington, Lerner and Lowe, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Dorothy Fields, George Gershwin and other great American tunesmiths.

Friday

Lady Lupine will play at True Brew at 9 p.m. Expect to pay a $5 cover to support the artists.

Scott Solsky and Friends will take over Area 23 starting about 8:30 p.m. There’s never a cover for music at The Area.

Sum X 4 will play over the sound of cracking shells at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m. There’s no cover charge here, either.

Saturday

Walker Smith will play at True Brew at 9 p.m. A $5 cover will apply.

The King’s Singers will be in the limelight at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. The King’s Singers were officially born on May 1, 1968, formed by six recently graduated choral scholars from King’s College, Cambridge – and now they’re coming to Concord. Tickets are $34.50 to $59.50 and are available at ccanh.com.

Nuff Said Band will let the music do the talking at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

The Jordan Tirell-Wysocki Trio will play some Irish folk music at NEC Concord at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7). There will be a $12 cover for this one.

Theater

Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science Tour will come to the Capitol Center at 7 p.m. Food Network star Brown has a knack for mixing together a perfect base of science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. The show is technically sold out, but limited individual tickets were still available as of press time for $49.50 to $69.50 at ccanh.com.

Arcadia, by Tom Stoppard, will debut at Hatbox Theatre this weekend.

Sex, scandal and Newtonian physics collide in Stoppard’s masterpiece. Set at Sidley Park, an English country estate in Derbyshire, Arcadia takes place in two time periods: 1809/1812 and the present day. The play follows scholars Hannah Jarvis and Bernard Nightingale as they try to unlock the mysteries of the past.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for members, students and seniors and $12 for senior members and are available at hatboxnh.com. The show will run Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2.

New Hampshire Writers’ Project Readings at Hatbox Theatre is a semi-regular theatrical and literary event series where actors read entertaining selections from “works in progress” by three NHWP authors, and the audience offers feedback, critique and reactions. This event will not only allow the author to “hear” some of their novel, story, or book, but also receive immediate feedback. The audience will experience new works from New Hampshire authors live and contribute directly to an author’s creative process.

The event will be Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $17, $14 or $12. Go to Hatboxnh.com for more.

Movies at Red River

Victoria and Abdul (PG-13/2017/112 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes (PG-13/2017/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05 p.m.

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8 p.m.

Thursday: 2:05 p.m.

Lucky (NR/2017/88 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30 p.m.

Cool Hand Luke (NR/1967/126 min.)

Thursday: 6 p.m.

Related Posts