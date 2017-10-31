Plenty going on for NH Open Doors outside the capital region

Kiranada Benjamin works on a piece in her studio in Kingston. Courtesy of Kiranada Benjamin Chris Doherty, co-owner of Monte Verde Art Glass Studio in Manchester, scores a piece of glass at his studio last week. JON BODELL / Insider staff Chris Doherty, co-owner of Monte Verde Art Glass Studio in Manchester, scores a sheet of glass at his studio last week. JON BODELL / Insider staff

You already know that the capital area is a hotbed for artistic endeavors – even when it isn’t time for NH Open Doors. But don’t sleep on the rest of the state, because there’s a treasure trove of activity out there this weekend in celebration of NH Open Doors.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the more intriguing options to check out this weekend beyond the typical coverage zone of the Monitor. For details such as addresses, phone numbers, websites and hours, check pages 26 and 27 for complete listings.

Manchester

Monte Verde Art Glass Studio

Monte Verde Art Glass Studio produces unique functional fused glass art for the home and office. Fused glass is different from blown glass – fusion occurs when multiple pieces of glass are put together and heated up until they bond into one piece. Owners/artists Chris Doherty and Moishe Ragieme will be at the studio, along with two other artists, conducting demonstrations and teaching about their work during the two days. If you get there at the right time, you might even get to take a peek inside the kiln, where glass will be in the process of fusing.

Antrim

Alex Kalish Glass Design

This weekend will be a great opportunity to see artist Alex Kalish blowing glass and creating his glass designs in his studio. Kalish will also be selling “seconds” – irregulars – at significantly reduced prices. First-quality pieces will also be available for purchase.

Linda Dessaint Fine Art Studio & Gallery

Get your Christmas shopping started at the studio with award-winning artist Linda Dessaint. Original oil and pastel paintings, limited-edition giclee prints and some stocking-stuffers will be up for grabs.

Enjoy a glass of cheer and a few yummy treats while you’re there. This will be the artist’s last open studio event this year.

Kingston

Kiranada Sterling Benjamin

Kiranada Sterling Benjamin will open her forest studio on the far side of Kingston Lake for N.H. Open Doors. Benjamin has worked for 40 years with “liquid dye on thirsty cloth,” known as Rozome.

Benjamin will demonstrate the dyeing process and show off (and sell) some of her scarves, neckties, jewelry bags, wall-hangings and other small pieces. Plus, there will be hot-mulled cider up for grabs, and maybe some cookies, too.

Plymouth

Hundelrut Studio

Sarah and Donald Hundgen run a fun gallery and shop for all ages with original paintings, painted boxes and Hundelrut Studio products such as holiday and special occasion cards, Advent and other calendars, canvas bags, pottery, posters and more.

Come to the studio this weekend and meet Donald Hundgen and check out his creative style and papier-mache sculptures.

Stratham

Waterstone Art Studio

Waterstone Art Studio churns out fine art paintings on canvas, stonepaper, bark cloth and wood panels using encaustic (hot wax), indigo and mixed media.

Artist Wo Schiffman’s show for N.H. Open Doors is based on her years of sailing with her husband, and much of the work represents journeys at sea. She’ll also demonstrate the process and give explanations of encaustic work. Keep an eye out for cider and doughnuts, too.

Barbara Smith McLaughlin

Barbara Smith McLaughlin will offer tours of the gem-cutting studio.

McLaughlin will work on the development of a triple-stack earring, while building some pairs throughout the weekend. The “Learning Center” hopefully will be completed, so stop by to sign up for classes starting in January.

Rye

Herlihedrons Open Art Studio

This studio offers wall and standing sculptures of things like owls, fish, birds, flowers, cats, dogs, mermaids and more. The farmhouse studio will be packed with home-baked refreshments and hot-mulled cider served by a roaring fire. Stop by for a browse and do some early Christmas shopping, or just visit.

Bedford

Luci Lesmerises

Original oil paintings as well as prints and greeting cards will be on display and for sale. Refreshments will be served during the two days. Enter a raffle to win a print of one of the original paintings, or just stop by for a tour of the art studio and some friendly conversation.

Jaffrey

Terrapin Glassblowing

Terrapin Glassblowing Studio offers ongoing and seasonal classes in glassblowing and flameworking, and you can see how it all works. Demonstrations and free tours will be offered throughout the weekend, and a gift shop will be open.

Milford

Creative Ventures Gallery

Creative Ventures Gallery provides working space and visibility for six talented local artists. The gallery showcases works in oil, drawing, acrylic, watercolor, pastels, mixed media and other two-dimensional art, including original prints. During the weekend, there will be painting demos going on throughout and special talks on art history. Come see what the chatter is about.

Art Happens Creative Art Studio

Enjoy viewing and/or participating in classes and demonstrations throughout the weekend. The gift shop will be filled with prints, original paintings, notecards, quilted bags, handcrafted jewelry and many other unique items.

Special discounts will be available for N.H. Open Doors visitors.

Wilton

Joan Tierney Art Studio

Joan Tierney Art Studio produces realistic and abstract paintings, prints, all-occasion cards, unframed original paintings, miniature works, painted magnets and more. Tierney will be demonstrating acrylic painting throughout the weekend, so if you ever wanted to see an artist at work, this is your chance.

Oak Leaves Studio

William Schnute is a designer and carver of fine high-relief wood carving. On your visit to the studio this weekend, you’ll be able to talk with him as he works on his latest commission, learn about his techniques and see examples of his detailed work.

All in-studio pieces will be for sale as well.

Dorchester

Dorchester Grange Craft Bazaar

The Dorchester Grange will host local artists at the historic town hall. The artists create in everything from fiber to wood. The Grange will be selling baked goods and hot homemade lunch for $5, funding kids’ holiday parties. Lunch consists of a hot bowl of chili, chowder, or stew, cornbread and a drink. Dessert may be purchased for a bit more.

Come meet local artists and enjoy good food.

