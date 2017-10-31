Meet some of the Mr. Concord contestants

Jim Rosenberg. Courtesy Byron Champlin. Courtesy Chris Emond. Courtesy Steve Caccia. Courtesy Ray Orzechowski. Courtesy

Jim Rosenberg

Criminal Defense Attorney at Shaheen & Gordon

Why should you be selected as the next Mr. Concord? I love Concord! I was born at Concord Hospital, my wife was born at Concord Hospital and so was my daughter. We live in the South End of Concord, work in Concord and coach softball in Concord. I grew up eating at Veanos (when it was on the Heights) getting doughnuts at Janet’s (when it was in the South End), bought my first Cub Scouts uniform at Sears and my first fly rod at Mickey Finns (when they were both on Main Street). I have enjoyed serving as a board member of the Chamber of Commerce, love the Main Street redevelopment and make a living enthusiastically defending my fellow Concordians when they are accused of running afoul of the law.

What have you been doing to prepare for the pageant? Can you tell us what you’ll be doing for the talent portion of the event – or is it a secret? Though I have a deep well of love for Concord, my talents are few, but plans are now taking shape to entertain the guests at the pageant with a delightful act, even at the great risk of real embarrassment to me and my family. Come to the event to see for yourself!

What will be your first order of business as Mr. Concord? Any big plans for the city? If fortunate enough to be crowned Mr. Concord, my first order of business would be to march down the new Main Street wearing the crown, proudly welcoming guests to our wonderful city!

Byron Champlin

Regional Director for Community and Foundation Relations, Lincoln Financial Group

Why should you be selected as the next Mr. Concord? Because I have a sort of dumpling physique and will break the mold of beefcake pretty boys winning pageants. Thankfully, there is no swimsuit competition, as I haven’t been able to find my Speedo for some time.

What have you been doing to prepare for the pageant? Can you tell us what you’ll be doing for the talent portion of the event – or is it a secret? I worked on getting my competitive head on by participating in Red River Theatres “Trivia for Our Tenth” contest earlier this month. Fortunately, my teammates pulled my chestnuts out of the fire and we placed first! Since then, I have been trying to cultivate a struggle/acceptance, ying/yang balance so that whatever the outcome of Mr. Concord I will be in a zen state of mind. (My talent will be revealed during the pageant.)

What will be your first order of business as Mr. Concord? Any big plans for the city? I will dive right in to act as an ambassador for Concord. We have such a great story to tell – an accessible new Main Street; a vibrant downtown with new restaurants and housing opportunities; resilient, bikeable, walkable neighborhoods and villages. We have metropolitan assets with a small town feel. I will love telling that story.

Chris Emond

Executive Director of the Concord Boys and Girls Club

Why should you be selected as the next Mr. Concord? I shouldn’t

What have you been doing to prepare for the pageant? Can you tell us what you’ll be doing for the talent portion of the event – or is it a secret? Eating a lot! Trying to keep my fighting weight up. It’s a secret, but here is a hint. It will involve breaking things in half.

What will be your first order of business as Mr. Concord? Any big plans for the city? Go for a walk and will chase a little white ball into the woods. No just small ones.

Stephen Caccia

Vice President of Student Affairs at NHTI

Why should you be selected as the next Mr. Concord? My wife Chris, a lifelong resident of Concord and the former “Miss Garrison Park” circa 1967, always wanted to be married to a Mr. Concord type of celebrity, well now here is her chance.

What have you been doing to prepare for the pageant? Can you tell us what you’ll be doing for the talent portion of the event – or is it a secret? Trying to figure out how I was even nominated. I want to keep everyone guessing.

What will be your first order of business as Mr. Concord? Any big plans for the city? To try and have the fall leaves picked up in my neighborhood in early November instead of traditionally at the end of the month so that they do not all blow back into my yard., and world peace . . .

Ray Orzechowski

Concord Dentist

Why should you be selected as the next Mr. Concord? After helping protect Concord’s dental health for the past 27 years one tooth at a time, I thought it was time for me to promote the good work that the Concord dental community does for so many from this stage. Plus, after seeing Cimo win it last year, how hard can it be?

What have you been doing to prepare for the pageant? Can you tell us what you’ll be doing for the talent portion of the event – or is it a secret? As exciting as doing a dental filling could be on stage, I decided to think outside the box for my talent. I’ve been teaching myself to juggle, and I’ll sing the Polish version of “ Happy Birthday” called ‘Stolat!” at the same time! Plus I may have a surprise or two cooking for the event . . .

What will be your first order of business as Mr. Concord? Any big plans for the city? I’d like to change the color of our Pay-as-you-throw trash bags from “Barney purple” to the bright red and white colors of the Polish flag! And I would like Mr. Mayor to change his name to ” Jim Boulayski” for one day.

Related Posts