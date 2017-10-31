Look at all of the participants in NH Open Doors

Merrimack Valley

Marsh Meadow Bison

16 Scales Road, Canterbury

783-0083

marshmeadowbison.com

Petals in the Pines

126 Baptist Road, Canterbury

783-0220

petalsinthepines.com

Someday Farm Alpacas

65 Pickard Road, Canterbury

783-9436

somedayfarm.com

Cold Garden Spirits

338 Shaker Road, Canterbury

491-4400

coldgardenspirits.com

Julie Schroeppel

233 Maple St., Contoocook

533-1318

Kaleidoscope Glass and Art

135 State Route 101A Unit 4, Amherst

930-7441

kaleidoscopeglassandart.com

Monte Verde Art Glass Studio

250 Commercial St. Suite 2003B, Manchester

479-9178

monteverdeartglassstudio.com

Kristin Kennedy Fine Jewelry and Design

30A Warren St., Concord

387-0706

kristinkennedy.com

Birds on the Wing Design Studio

51 Lovejoy Road, Loudon

856-1603

birdsonthewingjewelry.com

Mont Vernon Artisans

1 S. Main St., Mont Vernon

673-9629

mvartisans.wordpress.com

The Craftworkers Guild

5 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford

472-8109

thecraftworkersguild.org

Hampton Pottery

22 Hillview Drive, Chichester

721-9342

Sanctuary Studio

217 Normand Road, Goffstown

497-2821

janebalshaw creative

12 Cogswell Hill Road, Canterbury

491-7305

janebalshaw.com

Hackleboro Pottery, Quilts & Braided Rugs

376 Hackleboro Road, Canterbury

783-4079

johngoegel.com/hackleboropottery

Old Ways Traditions

418 Shaker Road, Canterbury

783-4403

oldwaystraditions.net

Featuring: Mark Kneeland, hand carved wooden spoons

Aaron Brown

154 Putnam Hill Road, Lyndeborough

930-8304

aarontbrown.com

Ann Trainor Domingue

39 High St., Goffstown

497-8080

anntrainordomingue.com

Cornerstone Design at Twiggs Gallery

254 King St., Boscawen

796-2899

cornerstonedesignnh.com

Creative Ventures Gallery

411 Nashua St., Milford

672-2500

creativeventuresfineart.com

End of the World Artists

1419 Dodge Hill Road, Henniker

770-1010

sherkamman.com

Featuring: Elizabeth Moulton, jewelry; Ann Saunderson, fine art

Hexagon 101

292 Route 101, Amherst

213-4379

hexagon101.com

Hollis Arts Society

28 Depot Road, Hollis

(978) 597-5749

hollisartssocietynh.com

James Chase Studio

21 West Auburn St., Studio #29, Manchester

361-4379

neverfading.com

Luci Lesmerises Fine Art

12 Hersey St., Bedford

668-0816

lucilesmerises.com

MichelleDysonArt

32 Main St., Suite 3, Goffstown

660-6244

michelledyson.com

Mill Brook Gallery & Sculpture Garden

236 Hopkinton Road, Concord

226-2046

themillbrookgallery.com

Paintings by G. D. Thompson

513 Donald St., Bedford

793-0757

etsy.com/shop/artbygisele

Previte Gallery

112 Silver Lake Road, Hollis

465-2647

PreviteFineArt.com

White Birch Fine Art

20 Brook Road, Amherst

801-0703

whitebirchfineart.com

Canterbury Shaker Village

288 Shaker Road, Canterbury

783-9511

shakers.org

Der Markt at Marklin

28 Riverside Drive, Contoocook

746-5442

facebook.com/dermarktatmarklin

Fox Country Smoke House

164 Briar Bush Road, Canterbury

783-4405

foxcountrysmokehouse.com

Indigo Blues & Co.

902 Main St., Contoocook

660-9290

indigobluesandco.com

League of N.H. Craftsmen – Hooksett

I-93 Northbound Rest Area, Hooksett

210-5181

hooksett.nhcrafts.org

League of N.H. Craftsmen – Nashua

98 Main St., Nashua

595-8233

nashua.nhcrafts.org

League of N.H. Craftsmen Headquarters

49 S. Main St., Suite 100, Concord

224-3375

nhcrafts.org

League of N.H. Craftsmen – Concord

36 N. Main St., Concord

228-8171

concord.nhcrafts.org

Marketplace New England

7 N. Main St., Concord

227-6297

marketplacenewengland.com

Roberts Greenhouse

1020 Long St., Webster

648-2142

robertsgreenhouse.net

The Picket Fence Gift Shop

4 Francestown Turnpike, Mont Vernon

930-9340

M&C Clothing and Gifts

135 State Route 101A, Amherst, NH 3031

886-6727

m-c- clothing-and- goods.myshopify.com

Wild Salamander Creative Arts Center

30 Ash St., Hollis

465-9453

wildsalamander.com

Art 3 Gallery

44 West Brook St., Manchester

668-6650

art3gallery.com

Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee

McAlister Collection

Enfield Community Building/308 N.H. Route 4, Enfield

523-9953

Featuring: Giovanna Lepore, painting/sea glass mobiles

Matt Brown Fine Art

1 Main St., Lyme

306-6547

mbrownfa.com

Featuring: Stephanie Reininger, The Playful Painter

Carolyn Wright – Needle Felter

571 Route 114, South Sutton

731-5411

Pinnacle Studio

1 Orfordville Road, Lyme

795-2053

matthewgreenway.com

Upton Chandler House Museum

10 West Main St., Warner

456-2461

warnerhistorical.org

Featuring: Laurette Carroll, Susan Parmenter and Mimi Wiggin

ThisBirdsAbsurd

246 Birch Hill Road, Warner

(949) 244-8204

thisbirdsabsurd.com

Country Cobwebs and Artisans Sampler

25 East Main St., Warner

456-3320

countrycobwebs.com

League of N.H. Craftsmen – Hanover

13 Lebanon St., Hanover

643-5050

hanoverleague.org

The Gallery at MainStreet BookEnds

16 East Main St., Warner

456-2700

mainstreetbookends.com

Dorchester Grange Craft Bazaar

24 Town House Road, Dorchester

523-7658

grange.org/dorchesternh280

Lakes

Hundelrut Studio

584 Tenney Mountain Highway, Plymouth

536-4396

hundelrutstudio.com

Riverview Artisans

26A Central Square, Bristol

744-7700

Lakes Region Art Association Gallery

120 Laconia Road, Suite 132, Tilton

387-7594

lraanh.org

Artisans by The Bay

312 DW Hwy Suite 3, Mill Falls Marketplace, Meredith

279-4411

artisansbythebay.com

Cardigan Mountain SoapWorks

464 Mt. Cardigan Road, Alexandria

744-6688

cardiganmountain.com

League of N.H. Craftsmen – Meredith

279 Daniel Webster Highway. Meredith

279-7920

meredith.nhcrafts.org

TwinDesigns Gift Shop

8 Central Square, Bristol

744-2600

TwinDesignsGiftShop.com

Winnipesaukee Winery & 1810 Antiques Barn

458 Center St., Wolfeboro

455-0182

1810House.net

Monadnock

Alpine Angels Goat’s Milk Soap

293 Pullman Road, Mason

878-1241

alpineangelssoaps.com

Alex Kalish Glass Design

35 Old Carr Road, Antrim

588-5882

kalishglassdesign.com

Terrapin Glassblowing Studio

79 Hadley Road, Jaffrey

593-5073

terrapinglass.com

Anne Behrsing Jewelry

40 Main St., Peterborough

547-9955

annebehrsingjewelry.com

Rita’s Originals Jewelry & Cowboy Creations

70 Salisbury Road, Mont Vernon

654-7670

Gibson Pewter

26 N. Main St., Washington

495-1776

gibsonpewter.com

Wake Robin Folk Ornaments

178 Village Road, Langdon

835-2573

Lori Rollason Pottery

90 Bridge St., Hillsborough

499-5398

lorirollason.com

Sanctuary’s Alpaca Farm

201 MacLean Road, Alstead

756-3410

sanctuarysalpacafarm.com

Joan Tierney Art Studio

123 Abbot Hill Acres, Wilton

654-6072

Linda Dessaint Fine Art Studio & Gallery

52 Main St., P.O. Box 329, Antrim

801-5249

lindadessaint.com

Oak Leaves Studio

19 Frye Mill Road, Wilton

654-7543

da1.redshift.com/oakleaves

Art Happens, Creative Art Studio Gift Shop

37 Wilton Road, Suite 7, Milford

654-2287

arthappensnh.com

Country Primitive Gatherings

70 South Hill Road, New Boston,

512-4105

Tates Gallery

1 Maple St., New Boston

487-3510

tatesgallery.com

The Lukas Community

37 Memorial Highway, Temple

878-4796

lukascommunity.org

Wilton Village

42 Main St., Wilton

654-5310

visitwilton.com

Seacoast

Willow Creek Sugarhouse

137 Willow Road, East Kingston

347-2027

willowcreeksugarhouse.com

Thomas Hand Reproduction Period Furniture

86 Clark Road, Rye

436-2363

thandperiodfurniture.com

Barbara Smith McLaughlin – Fine Jewelry

166 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham

686-6802

barbarasmithmclaughlin.com

Lori Martone Pottery

8 String Bridge, Exeter

502-0578

LoriMartonePottery.com

Symmetry Tile Works

14 Plumer Road, Epping

679-4355

symmetrytileworks.com

Up Country Studios

24 Second St., Kingston

642-3479

kiranadasterlingbenjamin.com

Herlihedrons

55 Lang Road, Rye

373-8933

Herlihedrons.com

Art Up Front Street

120 Front St., Exeter

418-6286

artupfrontstreet.com

Birchtree Studio

3 Spruce St., Exeter

583-0721

sandymcdermott.com

Bruce Jones Studio/ Gallery

28 Dogtown Road, Exeter

(617) 592-5678

bwjonesart.com

Featuring: Bonnie Porter, Pickpocket Arts – drawing/ watercolors/printmaking

Diane Crespo Fine Art Gallery

94 Pleasant St., Portsmouth

493-1677

dianecrespofineart.com

Inn by the Bandstand

6 Front St., Exeter

772-6352

innbythebandstand.com

Norma Torti Fine Art

185 Mill Road, North Hampton

674-4023

normatortifineart.com

Seacoast Artist Association Gallery and Shop

130 Water St., Exeter

778-8856

seacoastartist.org

Shaina Gates Painting Studio

6A Gardner St., Exeter

(978) 835-7553

shainagates.com

TEAM/Arts Industry Alliance

111R Water St., Exeter

512-8396

teamexeter.com

Waterstone Art Studio

55 Stratham Heights Road, Stratham

770-6982

waterstoneart.com

Willow Road Watercolors & The Circle Studio

137 Willow Road, East Kingston

347-2027

willowroadwc.com

Honeyhole

101 Water St., Exeter

(978) 500-7220

briandubina.com

White Mountains

Ripple Pottery

839 Route 25, Rumney

786-9085

facebook.com/ripplepottery

Shanware Pottery

1819 Rumney Route 25, Rumney

786-9835

shanware.com

Sheilagh Flynn Pottery and Tile

3090 East Conway Road, Center Conway

(508) 264-8059

Featuring: Kathleen Curtin, one of a kind sculptural jewelry

River’s Bend Woodworking Studio

17 Railroad Square, Plymouth

530-1154

riversbendwood.com

League of N.H. Craftsmen – Littleton

81 Main St., Littleton

444-1099

littleton.nhcrafts.org

League of N.H. Craftsmen – North Conway

2526 White Mountain Highway, North Conway

356-2441

northconway.nhcrafts.org

*Times vary by location. For the most up-to-date information, check with individual places for times and/or visit nhopendoors.com/fall-participants for a full list of times and activities.

Related Posts