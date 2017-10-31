It’s a big weekend for the Granite State, thanks to NH Open Doors

Welcome to the Insider’s Guide to NH Open Doors.

For more than the last decade, in partnership with the League of N.H. Craftsmen, artists, master crafters, wood workers and more have opened the doors to their studios, workshops and businesses in collaboration for one weekend every fall. And it just so happens that weekend is upon us.

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 participants will take part in the annual NH Open Doors event where you can travel to all corners of the state for a chance to see artists produce work or demonstrate their creative process. Many will allow you to try your hands at producing a piece of art, while perusing through finished products up for sale.

There will be snacks and refreshments at many stops, while you get an intimate look at creative spaces that are seldom open to the public.

In addition to artists and crafters, farms, greenhouses and educational centers will take part to make this a well-rounded weekend of fun and learning.

You can also taste-test distilled alcohol or smoked cheeses and meats, pet alpacas and meet some chickens that are inspiration for one artists’ work.

There are a couple of helpful itineraries on the NH Open Doors website, as well as a map that allows you to see just where everyone is located, and a description of what you’ll find at each stop.

But if you’re more of the adventure type, we suggest taking this here Insider and hitting the open road. Head in the direction of one stop and then travel around that area for a few hours or the entire weekend.

In this special section, you’ll find information on the history of the event, places to go and what you’ll find in the Monitor coverage area, as well as locations outside of what you’d find in our parent paper that just seemed like a cool place to go.

Since we put this section together last week, there’s a chance that things have changed. Before embarking on your journey, check out nhopendoors.com for the most up-to-date info.

